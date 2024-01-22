Trust and Security with Google Cloud

Google Cloud
What you'll learn

  • Identify fundamental security concepts.

  • Explore the business value of Google’s defense-in-depth multilayered approach to infrastructure security.

  • Learn how Google Cloud works to earn and maintain customer trust in the cloud.

There are 5 modules in this course

In this introduction, you explore the course goals and preview each section.

What's included

1 video

In this section of the course, you explore today's top cybersecurity threats and how they impact businesses, differences between cloud security and traditional on-premises security, and key security terms and concepts.

What's included

5 videos1 quiz

In this section of the course, you focus on the security benefits of Google's data centers, the role encryption plays in securing data, the difference between authentication, authorization, and auditing, and how Google products can help protect against network attacks.

What's included

6 videos1 quiz

In this section of the course, you learn how Google Cloud's trust principles, transparency reports, and independent third-party audits support customer trust. You also explore the importance of data sovereignty and data residency, and how the Google Cloud compliance resource center and Compliance Reports Manager supports industry and regional compliance needs.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

The course closes with a summary of the main points covered in each section and next steps to continue learning.

What's included

1 video

