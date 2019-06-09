WG
Feb 1, 2019
Excellent course, I learned a lot about Firewall rules and Stackdriver agents for logging and monitoring. It is amazing all the information you can monitor for audit purposes
LI
Jun 15, 2019
Very detailed and well organized course. It includes practical labs, exercising security concepts and practices on realistic GCP project scenarios.
By Scott B•
Jun 9, 2019
This course helped me view GCE at a higher level than the individual projects I'd concentrated on in the past. I now have a better understanding of how, and why, one would want to build systems that span multiple projects. I also enjoyed the Qwiklabs projects. Having the ability to run examples that build out live systems speeds up the understanding of how all the pieces work together.
By Nevin M•
Oct 21, 2019
The course content was adequate, but the instructor does not deliver the content in a clear manner. Pausing at the wrong times when explaining and giving examples. I think the material could be delivered better.
By James•
Jan 25, 2021
Too much teleprompter. Too little education.
By Marilyn M•
Feb 16, 2021
I think the more I am doing this the easier it is getting. I am not a technological person. All these things are very new to me. The course is easier than when I started back in Dec. 2020. I always got stuck doing some labs but this time, I only got stuck one time. There is a lot of instruction for the last lab in the module. I wish they were more "green checks" when a lot of instruction is given that way I know exactly where I got stuck. All in all, I was able to fly thru this course as compared to the first few I took. I am noticing i am getting really good at reading instructions and follow them (technological speaking) .
By Mohit G•
Mar 5, 2019
It is a fair course which will get you into the details of the security elements and the monitoring of your GCP resources. The lab timers are long. I would suggest first go through the tasks in the lab first [to get completion] but stay back and experiment. Different lab have different capacities and allowed resources. So be vigilant that you don ot over use the resources as that may block your qwikacc.
By Cheong K W J•
Nov 17, 2019
I would think starting off with this course would be better than the foundation level. The course is a deep dive into the command line which prompts the learner to learn via the directions provided in the course. As an overview, the learner will then go back to complete the fundamental course which will give a high level overview of the cloud services that google provides.
By Ian R•
Jan 7, 2020
Overall the course was pretty good, few labs need to be updated and limitations of GCP security tools should be mentioned as well. For example, it is difficult to manage exceptions on Forseti config files, when there is more than one Forseti implementation.
By Cristopher R•
Oct 6, 2019
Some of the labs are quirky and deploying some of the resources takes longer than expected, but this course and the associated labs do a nice job of exposing the learner to the breadth of tools available to secure one's cloud environment.
By James W•
Jul 10, 2019
I originally had a tough time with the last 2 Qwik Labs. Lots of detail that I usually don't see in most of these labs. I was originally frustrated but learned to embrace the challenge and eventually finish
By Wilberth E L G•
Feb 2, 2019
By Luis I•
Jun 15, 2019
By Maxwell P•
Feb 23, 2019
I really enjoyed this training course, I have acquired a better understanding how Security in the Cloud remains crucial for the IT industry.
By Luis E G•
Feb 25, 2019
Excellent, great overview of not just how to enforce security but how to analyze what's going on on your landscape
highly recomendable
By Roberto I B E•
Jun 23, 2020
Amazing advices, it really helped to learn best practices when clouding computing, as well as good demonstrations of what they say
By Ben W•
Jul 7, 2019
One of the harder courses I've taken - the StackDriver Monitoring lab, in particular, is not easy...but it really makes you think
By Jean C L C•
Jul 28, 2020
It would be better if introduce more labs about VPC network and VPC controls in order to understand and practice in a best way.
By Avantika J•
May 28, 2021
i doing all the steps correctly but i cant understand where is the fault it shows red sign i cant get again chance to do that
By Ganesh N•
Nov 18, 2020
I felt very good learning material which helps us to easily understand the concept of security in overall cloud and GCP
By Joshua G•
Jun 11, 2019
really good entry level course to get you started on IAM permission. I would have a separate Stackdriver course
By Javier I S H•
Jun 27, 2019
Have learnt quite a lot how to check logs, create filters and find the information I need. Very interesting.
By CHEN B K L•
Jan 31, 2021
It is very challenging and exciting to finish and understand on Managing Security in Google Cloud ..
By Nicholas P•
Apr 7, 2019
This was good, explored a cross section of the capabilities, looking forward to learning more
By Bruno E S B•
Jul 20, 2019
Excelente e preciosas informações sobre Auditing, logging and security overview in GCP
By Justin A•
Mar 31, 2020
A great hands on course which reinforces your understanding and ability to use GCP.
By Ashish B•
May 1, 2020
Google has provided the details security information and controls on google cloud.