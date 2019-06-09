Chevron Left
Back to Managing Security in Google Cloud

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managing Security in Google Cloud by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
1,012 ratings
149 reviews

About the Course

This self-paced training course gives participants broad study of security controls and techniques on Google Cloud. Through recorded lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on labs, participants explore and deploy the components of a secure Google Cloud solution, including Cloud Identity, Resource Manager, Cloud IAM, Virtual Private Cloud firewalls, Cloud Load Balancing, Cloud Peering, Cloud Interconnect, and VPC Service Controls. This is the first course of the Security in Google Cloud series. After completing this course, enroll in the Security Best Practices in Google Cloud course....

Top reviews

WG

Feb 1, 2019

Excellent course, I learned a lot about Firewall rules and Stackdriver agents for logging and monitoring. It is amazing all the information you can monitor for audit purposes

LI

Jun 15, 2019

Very detailed and well organized course. It includes practical labs, exercising security concepts and practices on realistic GCP project scenarios.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 150 Reviews for Managing Security in Google Cloud

By Scott B

Jun 9, 2019

This course helped me view GCE at a higher level than the individual projects I'd concentrated on in the past. I now have a better understanding of how, and why, one would want to build systems that span multiple projects. I also enjoyed the Qwiklabs projects. Having the ability to run examples that build out live systems speeds up the understanding of how all the pieces work together.

By Nevin M

Oct 21, 2019

The course content was adequate, but the instructor does not deliver the content in a clear manner. Pausing at the wrong times when explaining and giving examples. I think the material could be delivered better.

By James

Jan 25, 2021

Too much teleprompter. Too little education.

By Marilyn M

Feb 16, 2021

I think the more I am doing this the easier it is getting. I am not a technological person. All these things are very new to me. The course is easier than when I started back in Dec. 2020. I always got stuck doing some labs but this time, I only got stuck one time. There is a lot of instruction for the last lab in the module. I wish they were more "green checks" when a lot of instruction is given that way I know exactly where I got stuck. All in all, I was able to fly thru this course as compared to the first few I took. I am noticing i am getting really good at reading instructions and follow them (technological speaking) .

By Mohit G

Mar 5, 2019

It is a fair course which will get you into the details of the security elements and the monitoring of your GCP resources. The lab timers are long. I would suggest first go through the tasks in the lab first [to get completion] but stay back and experiment. Different lab have different capacities and allowed resources. So be vigilant that you don ot over use the resources as that may block your qwikacc.

By Cheong K W J

Nov 17, 2019

I would think starting off with this course would be better than the foundation level. The course is a deep dive into the command line which prompts the learner to learn via the directions provided in the course. As an overview, the learner will then go back to complete the fundamental course which will give a high level overview of the cloud services that google provides.

By Ian R

Jan 7, 2020

Overall the course was pretty good, few labs need to be updated and limitations of GCP security tools should be mentioned as well. For example, it is difficult to manage exceptions on Forseti config files, when there is more than one Forseti implementation.

By Cristopher R

Oct 6, 2019

Some of the labs are quirky and deploying some of the resources takes longer than expected, but this course and the associated labs do a nice job of exposing the learner to the breadth of tools available to secure one's cloud environment.

By James W

Jul 10, 2019

I originally had a tough time with the last 2 Qwik Labs. Lots of detail that I usually don't see in most of these labs. I was originally frustrated but learned to embrace the challenge and eventually finish

By Wilberth E L G

Feb 2, 2019

Excellent course, I learned a lot about Firewall rules and Stackdriver agents for logging and monitoring. It is amazing all the information you can monitor for audit purposes

By Luis I

Jun 15, 2019

Very detailed and well organized course. It includes practical labs, exercising security concepts and practices on realistic GCP project scenarios.

By Maxwell P

Feb 23, 2019

I really enjoyed this training course, I have acquired a better understanding how Security in the Cloud remains crucial for the IT industry.

By Luis E G

Feb 25, 2019

Excellent, great overview of not just how to enforce security but how to analyze what's going on on your landscape

highly recomendable

By Roberto I B E

Jun 23, 2020

Amazing advices, it really helped to learn best practices when clouding computing, as well as good demonstrations of what they say

By Ben W

Jul 7, 2019

One of the harder courses I've taken - the StackDriver Monitoring lab, in particular, is not easy...but it really makes you think

By Jean C L C

Jul 28, 2020

It would be better if introduce more labs about VPC network and VPC controls in order to understand and practice in a best way.

By Avantika J

May 28, 2021

i doing all the steps correctly but i cant understand where is the fault it shows red sign i cant get again chance to do that

By Ganesh N

Nov 18, 2020

I felt very good learning material which helps us to easily understand the concept of security in overall cloud and GCP

By Joshua G

Jun 11, 2019

really good entry level course to get you started on IAM permission. I would have a separate Stackdriver course

By Javier I S H

Jun 27, 2019

Have learnt quite a lot how to check logs, create filters and find the information I need. Very interesting.

By CHEN B K L

Jan 31, 2021

It is very challenging and exciting to finish and understand on Managing Security in Google Cloud ..

By Nicholas P

Apr 7, 2019

This was good, explored a cross section of the capabilities, looking forward to learning more

By Bruno E S B

Jul 20, 2019

Excelente e preciosas informações sobre Auditing, logging and security overview in GCP

By Justin A

Mar 31, 2020

A great hands on course which reinforces your understanding and ability to use GCP.

By Ashish B

May 1, 2020

Google has provided the details security information and controls on google cloud.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder