Chevron Left
Back to Security Best Practices in Google Cloud

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Security Best Practices in Google Cloud by Google Cloud

4.6
stars
298 ratings
44 reviews

About the Course

This self-paced training course gives participants broad study of security controls and techniques on Google Cloud. Through recorded lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on labs, participants explore and deploy the components of a secure Google Cloud solution, including Cloud Storage access control technologies, Security Keys, Customer-Supplied Encryption Keys, API access controls, scoping, shielded VMs, encryption, and signed URLs. It also covers securing Kubernetes environments....

Top reviews

RN

Sep 13, 2020

Very helpful course. It provided clear view of the security standards that needs to be followed to utilise GCP securely. Thank you for the course and qwiklabs.

MA

Jan 17, 2021

good course a bit short where some of its aspect already been covered in other courses but not in much details

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 44 Reviews for Security Best Practices in Google Cloud

By Michał P

Dec 9, 2020

Material is ok, but some slides with connection-architecture diagrams are not readable even on "highest detail video".

By ElementSilver

Dec 7, 2021

Interesante aprender como se debe administrar la seguridad en un ambiente cloud, sin lugar a dudas Google no deja nada al azar, lo cual es exactamente lo que uno esperaria de Google, good job guys!.

By Rajkumar N

Sep 13, 2020

Very helpful course. It provided clear view of the security standards that needs to be followed to utilise GCP securely. Thank you for the course and qwiklabs.

By Humberto R

Jul 2, 2020

It is a great course that not only I learning about GCP either best practices about design to whatever environment of development.

By Mohamed A

Jan 18, 2021

good course a bit short where some of its aspect already been covered in other courses but not in much details

By Nathan J

Sep 21, 2020

Lots of good security info. Good place to reference as infrastructure is being built out.

By CHEN B K L

Feb 13, 2021

This Module has escalated my learning experience on Security Best Practices!

By Fabio R A G

Jul 10, 2020

Topo de linha de curso de cloud e tudo que envolve este ambiente na integra.

By Noraschid G

Apr 25, 2021

Learned new technologies and confident to deploy Google solutions.

By Víctor A S I

Feb 26, 2022

Good overall summary of best practices in Google Cloud computing

By Antonio R

May 16, 2020

Laboratorios excelente! y un contenido de caldiad

By Rose C

Dec 11, 2020

Well designed with rich content. Labs are great!

By Benjamin T

Jun 26, 2020

I really liked the addition of this module.

By ZAITSU K

Aug 16, 2021

Very much structured course ! Thanks !

By Luis C V R

May 6, 2020

Pretty nice course, congratulations!!

By Lyazid R

Nov 10, 2020

I am really satisfied, Thank you

By Priit K

Dec 7, 2020

Very tutorial and mind opening.

By André K I

May 17, 2022

Excellent. Great labs

By James D

Jul 11, 2020

Excellent content

By Mohammad A B I

Apr 19, 2021

Awesome!!

By Filip D

May 26, 2020

Awesome!

By JIBIN J

May 10, 2021

super

By Samir P

Jun 13, 2020

Good

By Atichat P

May 1, 2020

Good

By Stefano M

Nov 15, 2020

OK

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder