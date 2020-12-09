RN
Sep 13, 2020
Very helpful course. It provided clear view of the security standards that needs to be followed to utilise GCP securely. Thank you for the course and qwiklabs.
MA
Jan 17, 2021
good course a bit short where some of its aspect already been covered in other courses but not in much details
By Michał P•
Dec 9, 2020
Material is ok, but some slides with connection-architecture diagrams are not readable even on "highest detail video".
By ElementSilver•
Dec 7, 2021
Interesante aprender como se debe administrar la seguridad en un ambiente cloud, sin lugar a dudas Google no deja nada al azar, lo cual es exactamente lo que uno esperaria de Google, good job guys!.
By Rajkumar N•
Sep 13, 2020
By Humberto R•
Jul 2, 2020
It is a great course that not only I learning about GCP either best practices about design to whatever environment of development.
By Mohamed A•
Jan 18, 2021
By Nathan J•
Sep 21, 2020
Lots of good security info. Good place to reference as infrastructure is being built out.
By CHEN B K L•
Feb 13, 2021
This Module has escalated my learning experience on Security Best Practices!
By Fabio R A G•
Jul 10, 2020
Topo de linha de curso de cloud e tudo que envolve este ambiente na integra.
By Noraschid G•
Apr 25, 2021
Learned new technologies and confident to deploy Google solutions.
By Víctor A S I•
Feb 26, 2022
Good overall summary of best practices in Google Cloud computing
By Antonio R•
May 16, 2020
Laboratorios excelente! y un contenido de caldiad
By Rose C•
Dec 11, 2020
Well designed with rich content. Labs are great!
By Benjamin T•
Jun 26, 2020
I really liked the addition of this module.
By ZAITSU K•
Aug 16, 2021
Very much structured course ! Thanks !
By Luis C V R•
May 6, 2020
Pretty nice course, congratulations!!
By Lyazid R•
Nov 10, 2020
I am really satisfied, Thank you
By Priit K•
Dec 7, 2020
Very tutorial and mind opening.
By André K I•
May 17, 2022
Excellent. Great labs
By James D•
Jul 11, 2020
Excellent content
By Mohammad A B I•
Apr 19, 2021
Awesome!!
By Filip D•
May 26, 2020
Awesome!
By JIBIN J•
May 10, 2021
super
By Samir P•
Jun 13, 2020
Good
By Atichat P•
May 1, 2020
Good
By Stefano M•
Nov 15, 2020
OK