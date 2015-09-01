About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Compare static vs. dynamic training and inference

  • Manage model dependencies

  • Set up distributed training for fault tolerance, replication, and more

  • Export models for portability

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

23 minutes to complete

Introduction to Advanced Machine Learning on Google Cloud

23 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Architecting Production ML Systems

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Designing Adaptable ML Systems

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
7 hours to complete

Designing High-Performance ML Systems

7 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Building Hybrid ML Systems

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
21 minutes to complete

Summary

21 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings

