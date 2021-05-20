About this Course

161,047 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps) Specialization
Advanced Level

• Some knowledge of AI / deep learning • Intermediate Python skills • Experience with any deep learning framework (PyTorch, Keras, or TensorFlow)

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the key components of the ML lifecycle and pipeline and compare the ML modeling iterative cycle with the ML product deployment cycle.

  • Understand how performance on a small set of disproportionately important examples may be more crucial than performance on the majority of examples.

  • Solve problems for structured, unstructured, small, and big data. Understand why label consistency is essential and how you can improve it.

Skills you will gain

  • Human-level Performance (HLP)
  • Concept Drift
  • Model baseline
  • Project Scoping and Design
  • ML Deployment Challenges
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps) Specialization
Advanced Level

• Some knowledge of AI / deep learning • Intermediate Python skills • Experience with any deep learning framework (PyTorch, Keras, or TensorFlow)

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(4,251 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Overview of the ML Lifecycle and Deployment

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 81 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Select and Train a Model

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 107 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3: Data Definition and Baseline

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 128 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO MACHINE LEARNING IN PRODUCTION

View all reviews

About the Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps) Specialization

Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder