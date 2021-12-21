About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps) Specialization
Advanced Level

• Some knowledge of AI / deep learning 

• Intermediate Python skills

• Experience with any deep learning framework (PyTorch, Keras, or TensorFlow)

Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • TensorFlow Serving
  • Model Monitoring
  • Model Registries
  • Machine Learning Operations (MLOps)
  • Generate Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 1: Model Serving: Introduction

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Week 2: Model Serving: Patterns and Infrastructure

10 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

12 hours to complete

Week 3: Model Management and Delivery

12 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 82 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Week 4: Model Monitoring and Logging

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 66 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEPLOYING MACHINE LEARNING MODELS IN PRODUCTION

About the Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps) Specialization

Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps)

