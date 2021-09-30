MN
Apr 21, 2022
This course is essential for data scientist if they want to embark on the journey of data scientist in industry. I learned a lot of useful techniques. Thank you team!
WH
Sep 10, 2021
The most practical course for junior MLOPs engineers looking for the best productionization methodologie, and the tools that implement them.
By Jordi W•
Sep 30, 2021
So you have a fairly good understanding of ML modelling techniques, you played around with code in Jupyter notebooks and perhaps even got a TensorFlow docker image with GPU support to run on your local machine. You readily admit that there always is more to learn about modelling techniques, but you wonder how models run and are made available to users in a production environment? This course/specialization dives into just that question and a wide set of related subjects. A most important dimension of ML.
By Roger S P M•
Oct 2, 2021
Robert's lectures are terribly boring and there was no work to make his slides useful, they are just the words he is going to say.
By Enrique C•
Mar 14, 2022
Has some good and useful content but like the rest of the courses in this specialization it looks a lot like a Google cloud infomercial. The graded labs are ok. I have mixed feelings about ungraded ones as a few are really good and some others are a waste of time. I think that students need to be harder in the way they rate these types of courses to force the vendor to deliver quality labs end-to-end.
By Stefan L•
Feb 28, 2022
If you are doing the entire MLOps specialization, this coures won't bring much insight. If you don't you might learn something, i.e. regarding model serving. Unfortunately the labs are pure copy/paste exercise (qwiklabs) and do not yield any practical inisght. A missed opportunity.
By Arthur F•
Oct 2, 2021
pretty helpful broad overview of some of the tools and techniques used in deployment of ML models. Gives a good starting point for personal implementation since the field is clearly deep and fast evolving
By Eoin B•
Feb 6, 2022
Really enjoyed it however to get he most out of it, the time commitment is large
By Gordon L W C•
Oct 12, 2021
This course is what I think is missing in the market. A machine learning course with much emphasis on the practical aspects of running a machine learning platforms. I recommend it to anyone who is looking for the next step after you have finished training your model in Jupyter notebook. It is not the end but only the beginning.
By Franco V•
Oct 2, 2021
Excellent course and methodology. It helps me to improve my skills and expand my knowledge around the practice of MLOps. Exploring different tools and comparing them helps me to choose easily between them depending on each scenario.
By Masoud A N•
Apr 22, 2022
By Walt H•
Sep 11, 2021
By Travis H•
Dec 19, 2021
Very insightful, with a good high-level explanation of challenges surrounding model usage and deployments in a production environment.
By John L•
Apr 17, 2022
This course has been so helpful and taught me so much information. A big thank you to all the instructors!!
By Laxmikanta G•
Dec 22, 2021
A wonderful course to get started with MLOps. I have really enjoyed reading through all of its contents
By Vincent L•
May 17, 2022
It's intense, applied, concrete and to the point. A very good course.
By Kevin S•
Feb 6, 2022
Broad overview of the many tools and techniques for real world ML ops
By Fernandes M R•
Sep 24, 2021
The first course of MLOps, and the best.
By Thành H Đ T•
Oct 6, 2021
I like this course. Thank you so much.
By Alexandre B•
Mar 5, 2022
Le meilleur cours de MLOps
By Liang L•
Oct 9, 2021
Relatable and hands-on.
By Raspiani•
Oct 2, 2021
Great, Thank's
By EMO S L•
Oct 18, 2021
Great course
By Akie T•
Apr 22, 2022
Good overview of major concept in the field, but expect to get just conceptual ideas and long to-do list of what you need to study somewhere else. Exercise (both graded and graded) are buggy and wasted a lot of time on non-essential details (like setting up the environment or just trying something in a different PC).
By burhan r h•
Jan 12, 2022
I was hoping for a final project that I can use in my portfolio because the course content is so much and not easy to digest
By Prasanna M R•
Oct 6, 2021
Awesome course with very good instructors . However in instructions in graded google cloud labs could be improved.
By Afif A•
Apr 20, 2022
it's a pretty good overview, only downside is the focus on GCP