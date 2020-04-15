DeepLearning.AI Logo

DeepLearning.AI

DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent. DeepLearning.AIs expert-led educational experiences provide AI practitioners and non-technical professionals with the necessary tools to go all the way from foundational basics to advanced application, empowering them to build an AI-powered future.

Degrees + Certificates

Courses and Specializations

AI for Medicine
AI for Medicine Specialization

Available now

Deep Learning
Deep Learning Specialization

Available now

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)
Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) Specialization

Available now

Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps)
Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps) Specialization

Available now

Natural Language Processing
Natural Language Processing Specialization

Available now

Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud
Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud Specialization

Available now

TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques
TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization

Available now

TensorFlow: Data and Deployment
TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization

Available now

Amirhossein Kiani

Amirhossein Kiani

Curriculum Engineer
Product Manager, Google Health
Andrew Ng

Andrew Ng

Instructor
Founder, DeepLearning.AI & Co-founder, Coursera
Antje Barth

Antje Barth

Instructor
Senior Developer Advocate, AI and Machine Learning, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Bora Uyumazturk

Bora Uyumazturk

Curriculum Developer
Machine Learning Engineer, Viaduct
Chris Fregly

Chris Fregly

Instructor
Principal Engineer, AI and Machine Learning @ Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Cristian Bartolomé Arámburu

Cristian Bartolomé Arámburu

Curriculum Developer
Eda Zhou

Eda Zhou

Curriculum Developer
Eddy Shyu

Eddy Shyu

Senior Curriculum Developer
Product Lead, DeepLearning.AI
Eric Zelikman

Eric Zelikman

Curriculum Engineer
Kian Katanforoosh

Kian Katanforoosh

Senior Curriculum Developer
Founder, Workera
Laurence Moroney

Laurence Moroney

Instructor
Lead AI Advocate, Google
Pranav Rajpurkar

Pranav Rajpurkar

Instructor
Harvard University
Robert Crowe

Robert Crowe

Instructor
TensorFlow Developer Engineer, Google
Sharon Zhou

Sharon Zhou

Instructor
Computer Science, Stanford University
Shelbee Eigenbrode

Shelbee Eigenbrode

Instructor
Principal Solutions Architect, AI and Machine Learning, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Sireesha Muppala

Sireesha Muppala

Instructor
Principal Solutions Architect, AI and Machine Learning, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Younes Bensouda Mourri

Younes Bensouda Mourri

Curriculum developer
Computer Science
Younes Bensouda Mourri

Younes Bensouda Mourri

Instructor
Instructor of AI, Stanford University
Yutaka Matsuo

Yutaka Matsuo

Instructor
Chairman, Japan Deep Learning Association & Professor, University of Tokyo
Łukasz Kaiser

Łukasz Kaiser

Instructor
Staff Research Scientist, Google Brain & Chargé de Recherche, CNRS
www.deeplearning.ai
DeepLearningAIHQ
DeepLearningAI_
`` UCcIXc5mJsHVYTZR1maL5l9w
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder