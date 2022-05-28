ستتعلم كيفية بناء مشروع تعلم آلي ناجح. إذا كنت تطمح في أن تكون قائدًا تقنيًا في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتعرف كيفية تحديد اتجاه عمل فريقك فسيوضح لك هذا المساق كيفية القيام بذلك.
هيكلة مشاريع التعلم الآليDeepLearning.AI
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
Arabic
Subtitles: Chinese (Traditional), Arabic, French, Portuguese (Brazilian), Chinese (Simplified), Korean, Russian, Turkish, English, Spanish
Skills you will gain
- Type I And Type Ii Errors
- Approximation Error
- Machine Learning
- Deep Learning
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
استراتيجية التعلم الآلي (1)
2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 100 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
استراتيجية التعلم الآلي (2)
3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 132 min)
