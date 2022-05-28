About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
Arabic

Skills you will gain

  • Type I And Type Ii Errors
  • Approximation Error
  • Machine Learning
  • Deep Learning
Instructors

Offered by

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

استراتيجية التعلم الآلي (1)

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 100 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

استراتيجية التعلم الآلي (2)

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 132 min)

