Dans ce cours, vous apprendrez la "magie" qui permet l'efficacité de l’apprentissage profond. Plutôt que de voir le processus d’apprentissage profond comme une boîte noire, vous comprendrez ce qui commande la performance et vous pourrez ainsi obtenir systématiquement de bons résultats plus souvent. Vous apprendrez également TensorFlow.
Améliorez les réseaux neuronaux profondsDeepLearning.AI
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
French
Subtitles: Chinese (Traditional), French, Chinese (Simplified), Portuguese (Brazilian), Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Turkish, English, Spanish
Skills you will gain
- Artificial Neural Network
- Machine Learning
- Deep Learning
- Statistical Classification
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
French
Subtitles: Chinese (Traditional), French, Chinese (Simplified), Portuguese (Brazilian), Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Turkish, English, Spanish
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
8 hours to complete
Aspects pratiques de l’apprentissage profond
8 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 131 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Algorithmes d’optimisation
5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Réglage des hyper-paramètres, normalisation des lots et cadres de programmation
5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 104 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.