Shelbee Eigenbrode

Instructor

Bio

Shelbee Eigenbrode is a Principal AI and Machine Learning Specialist Solutions Architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS). She holds 6 AWS certifications and has been in technology for 23 years spanning multiple industries, technologies, and roles. She is currently focusing on combining her DevOps and ML background to deliver and manage ML workloads at scale. With over 35 patents granted across various technology domains, she has a passion for continuous innovation and using data to drive business outcomes. Shelbee co-founded the Denver chapter of Women in Big Data.

Courses

Optimize ML Models and Deploy Human-in-the-Loop Pipelines

Build, Train, and Deploy ML Pipelines using BERT

Analyze Datasets and Train ML Models using AutoML

