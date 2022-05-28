About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
  • Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
  • A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Approx. 39 hours to complete
Korean

Skills you will gain

  • Facial Recognition System
  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Automatic Image Annotation
  • Vision Objects
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

컨볼루션 신경망의 기초

11 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 140 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

심층 컨볼루션 모델: 사례 연구

10 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 127 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

객체 감지

10 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 110 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

특수 애플리케이션: 얼굴 인식 및 Neural Style Transfer

9 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

