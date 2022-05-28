딥 러닝 전문화의 네 번째 과정에서는 컴퓨터 비전이 어떻게 발전해 왔는지 이해하고 자율 주행, 얼굴 인식, 방사선 이미지 읽기 등과 같은 흥미로운 애플리케이션에 익숙해질 것입니다.
컨볼루션 신경망DeepLearning.AI
About this Course
1,827 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
- Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
- A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Approx. 39 hours to complete
Korean
Subtitles: Chinese (Traditional), Arabic, French, Portuguese (European), Italian, Vietnamese, Korean, German, Russian, Turkish, English, Spanish, Japanese
Skills you will gain
- Facial Recognition System
- Artificial Neural Network
- Automatic Image Annotation
- Vision Objects
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
- Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
- A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Approx. 39 hours to complete
Korean
Subtitles: Chinese (Traditional), Arabic, French, Portuguese (European), Italian, Vietnamese, Korean, German, Russian, Turkish, English, Spanish, Japanese
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
11 hours to complete
컨볼루션 신경망의 기초
CNN의 기본 레이어(풀링, 컨볼루션)를 구현하고 심층 네트워크에 적절하게 스택하여 다중 클래스 이미지 분류 문제를 해결합니다.
11 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 140 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
10 hours to complete
심층 컨볼루션 모델: 사례 연구
연구 논문을 통해 Deep CNN에서 사용되는 강력하고 실용적인 트릭과 방법을 바로 확인하고 전이 학습을 자신의 Deep CNN에 적용하십시오.
10 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 127 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
10 hours to complete
객체 감지
CNN에 대한 새로운 지식을 컴퓨터 시각 인식에서 가장 인기 있고 가장 도전적인 분야 중 하나인 객체 감지에 적용합니다.
10 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 110 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
9 hours to complete
특수 애플리케이션: 얼굴 인식 및 Neural Style Transfer
아트 작품 생성 및 얼굴 인식을 포함한 여러 분야에 CNN을 적용할 수 있는 방법을 살펴보고 나만의 알고리즘을 구현하여 아트 작품을 생성하고 얼굴을 인식할 수 있습니다!
9 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.