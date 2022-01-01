ИИ предназначен не только для инженеров. Если вы хотите, чтобы ваша организация стала лучше в использовании ИИ, то этот курс поможет пройти курс всем, особенно вашим коллегам не из технической среды.
Искусственный Интеллект (ИИ) для всехinDeepLearning.AI
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
Russian
Subtitles: Chinese (Traditional), Arabic, French, Chinese (Simplified), Vietnamese, Dutch, German, Russian, Thai, English, Spanish, Japanese
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Что такое ИИ?
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 69 min)
1 hour to complete
Создание проектов с использованием ИИ
1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min)
2 hours to complete
Создание ИИ в вашей компании
2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 90 min)
1 hour to complete
ИИ и общество
1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min)
