Skills you will gain

  • Resume Screening
  • Sales
  • strategy
  • Recruitment
DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Что такое ИИ?

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Создание проектов с использованием ИИ

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Создание ИИ в вашей компании

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 90 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

ИИ и общество

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min)

