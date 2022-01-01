About this Specialization

About GANs Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) are powerful machine learning models capable of generating realistic image, video, and voice outputs. Rooted in game theory, GANs have wide-spread application: from improving cybersecurity by fighting against adversarial attacks and anonymizing data to preserve privacy to generating state-of-the-art images, colorizing black and white images, increasing image resolution, creating avatars, turning 2D images to 3D, and more. About this Specialization The DeepLearning.AI Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) Specialization provides an exciting introduction to image generation with GANs, charting a path from foundational concepts to advanced techniques through an easy-to-understand approach. It also covers social implications, including bias in ML and the ways to detect it, privacy preservation, and more. Build a comprehensive knowledge base and gain hands-on experience in GANs. Train your own model using PyTorch, use it to create images, and evaluate a variety of advanced GANs. About you This Specialization is for software engineers, students, and researchers from any field, who are interested in machine learning and want to understand how GANs work. This Specialization provides an accessible pathway for all levels of learners looking to break into the GANs space or apply GANs to their own projects, even without prior familiarity with advanced math and machine learning research.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

Build Basic Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Build Better Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Apply Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

