About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) Specialization
Intermediate Level
  • Basic calculus, linear algebra, stats
  • Grasp of AI, deep learning & CNNs
  • Intermediate Python & experience with DL frameworks (TF / Keras / PyTorch)
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Bias in GANs
  • StyleGANs
  • Pros and Cons of GANs
  • GANs Alternatives
  • GAN Evaluation
Instructors

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

Week 1: Evaluation of GANs

11 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 66 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

13 hours to complete

Week 2: GAN Disadvantages and Bias

13 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Week 3: StyleGAN and Advancements

10 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 48 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILD BETTER GENERATIVE ADVERSARIAL NETWORKS (GANS)

About the Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) Specialization

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Frequently Asked Questions

