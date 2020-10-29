About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) Specialization
Intermediate Level
  • Basic calculus, linear algebra, stats
  • Grasp of AI, deep learning & CNNs
  • Intermediate Python & experience with DL frameworks (TF / Keras / PyTorch)
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Pix2Pix
  • Image-to-Image Translation
  • CycleGANs
  • Convolutional Neural Network
  • Privacy Preservation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

Week 1: GANs for Data Augmentation and Privacy

10 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

13 hours to complete

Week 2: Image-to-Image Translation with Pix2Pix

13 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Week 3: Unpaired Translation with CycleGAN

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 33 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

