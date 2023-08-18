Google Cloud
Introduction to Generative AI Studio - 简体中文
Introduction to Generative AI Studio - 简体中文

Taught in Chinese (Simplified)

What you'll learn

  • 介绍 Generative AI Studio 的功能。

  • 说明 Generative AI Studio 提供的选项。

  • 使用生成式 AI 语言工具。

There is 1 module in this course

本课程介绍一款基于 Vertex AI 技术的产品 Generative AI Studio，它可帮助您开发生成式 AI 模型的原型并进行自定义，从而支持您在自己的应用中使用其功能。在本课程中，您将通过 Generative AI Studio 产品的演示，了解该产品是什么，提供什么功能和选项，以及如何使用。最后，您将完成一个实操实验应用所学知识，并通过一个测验来检查知识掌握情况。

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
