Generative AI for Everyone
Generative AI for Everyone

Andrew Ng

Instructor: Andrew Ng

Beginner level

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
What you'll learn

  What generative AI is and how it works, its common use cases, and what this technology can and cannot do.

  How to think through the lifecycle of a generative AI project, from conception to launch, including how to build effective prompts.

  The potential opportunities and risks that generative AI technologies present to individuals, businesses, and society.

There are 3 modules in this course

DeepLearning.AI

