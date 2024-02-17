Instructed by AI pioneer Andrew Ng, Generative AI for Everyone offers his unique perspective on empowering you and your work with generative AI. Andrew will guide you through how generative AI works and what it can (and can’t) do. It includes hands-on exercises where you'll learn to use generative AI to help in day-to-day work and receive tips on effective prompt engineering, as well as learning how to go beyond prompting for more advanced uses of AI.
What generative AI is and how it works, its common use cases, and what this technology can and cannot do.
How to think through the lifecycle of a generative AI project, from conception to launch, including how to build effective prompts.
The potential opportunities and risks that generative AI technologies present to individuals, businesses, and society.
There are 3 modules in this course
Frequently asked questions
The world of AI has changed rapidly in the past 18 months. Large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI applications have taken the world by storm, and continue to evolve. Our new course teaches the most up-to-date information regarding these revolutionary tools and technologies.
This course is designed to provide value to anyone interested in learning about generative AI, its impacts, and how to use it. Business leaders will learn how generative AI can impact business, and how to develop a generative AI strategy to increase productivity, professionals will gain practical experience using AI in the workplace, and AI tools and techniques to apply at work. Developers working outside the world of AI will get a foundational knowledge of the current state of AI that will help in upskilling or reskilling in the realm of AI.
AI is a transformative technology that will impact everyone. Understanding how it works and how to use it puts you in the driver’s seat.
No, this course doesn’t require any prior knowledge of AI or coding skills.