L’IA n’est pas l’apanage des ingénieurs. Si vous souhaitez améliorer les capacités de votre organisation à utiliser de l’IA, vous devriez recommander ce cours à tout votre personnel, en particulier ceux opérant dans des départements non techniques.
L’IA pour tousDeepLearning.AI
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
French
Subtitles: Chinese (Traditional), Arabic, French, Portuguese (Brazilian), Chinese (Simplified), Vietnamese, Dutch, German, Russian, Thai, English, Spanish, Japanese
Skills you will gain
- Label
- Project
- Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A)
- Recruitment
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Qu’est-ce que l’IA ?
Élaborer des projets d’IA
Intégrer l’IA dans sa société
L’IA et la société
