About this Course

1,912 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Approx. 6 hours to complete
French

Skills you will gain

  • Label
  • Project
  • Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A)
  • Recruitment
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Approx. 6 hours to complete
French

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Qu’est-ce que l’IA ?

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Élaborer des projets d’IA

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Intégrer l’IA dans sa société

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 90 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

L’IA et la société

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder