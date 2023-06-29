DeepLearning.AI
AI for Good Specialization
AI for Good Specialization

Learn AI's role in addressing complex challenges. Build skills combining human and machine intelligence for positive real-world impact using AI

Robert Monarch

Instructor: Robert Monarch

Specialization - 3 course series

4.8

(209 reviews)

Beginner level

1 month at 5 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Master a step-by-step framework for the development of AI projects.

  • Explore real-world case studies related to public health, climate change, and disaster management.

  • Analyze data and build AI models for projects focused on air quality, wind energy, biodiversity monitoring, and disaster management.

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 3 course series

AI and Public Health

Course 18 hours4.7 (154 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Air Quality Monitoring
Category: AI for Good project framework
Category: Supervised Learning
Category: Exploratory Data Analysis
Category: Jupyter notebooks

AI and Climate Change

Course 214 hours4.8 (66 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Biodiversity Monitoring
Category: Computer Vision
Category: AI for Good project framework
Category: Supervised Learning
Category: Wind Power Generation Modeling

AI and Disaster Management

Course 311 hours4.8 (43 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Topic Model
Category: Computer Vision
Category: Damage Assessment
Category: AI for Good project framework
Category: Natural Language Processing

Instructor

Robert Monarch
DeepLearning.AI
3 Courses14,530 learners

Offered by

DeepLearning.AI

