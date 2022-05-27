KI ist nicht nur für Ingenieure. Wenn Sie möchten, dass Ihre Organisation KI besser einsetzt, ist dies der Kurs, an dem alle – insbesondere Ihre nicht technischen Kollegen – teilnehmen müssen.
KI für alleDeepLearning.AI
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
German
Subtitles: Chinese (Traditional), Arabic, French, Chinese (Simplified), Vietnamese, Dutch, German, Thai, English, Spanish, Japanese
Skills you will gain
- Training
- Sales
- Project
- Writing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
German
Subtitles: Chinese (Traditional), Arabic, French, Chinese (Simplified), Vietnamese, Dutch, German, Thai, English, Spanish, Japanese
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Was ist KI?
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 69 min)
1 hour to complete
KI-Projekte erstellen
1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min)
2 hours to complete
Aufbau von KI in Ihrem Unternehmen
2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 90 min)
1 hour to complete
KI und die Gesellschaft
1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.