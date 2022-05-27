About this Course

Beginner Level

Approx. 6 hours to complete
German

Skills you will gain

  • Training
  • Sales
  • Project
  • Writing
Beginner Level

Approx. 6 hours to complete
German

Instructor

Offered by

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Was ist KI?

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

KI-Projekte erstellen

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Aufbau von KI in Ihrem Unternehmen

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 90 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

KI und die Gesellschaft

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min)

