Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
  • Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
  • A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Approx. 26 hours to complete
Korean

Skills you will gain

  • Hyperparameter
  • Calibration
  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Mathematical Optimization
Intermediate Level
  • Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
  • A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Approx. 26 hours to complete
Korean

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

14 hours to complete

딥 러닝의 실용적인 측면

14 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 131 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

최적화 알고리즘

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

하이퍼파라미터 튜닝, 배치 정규화 및 프로그래밍 프레임워크

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 103 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

