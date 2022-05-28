딥 러닝 전문화 두 번째 과정에서는 딥 러닝 블랙박스를 열어 성과를 이끌어내고 체계적으로 좋은 결과를 만들어내는 과정을 이해하게 됩니다.
심층 신경망 개선: 하이퍼파라미터 튜닝, 정규화 및 최적화DeepLearning.AI
Skills you will gain
- Hyperparameter
- Calibration
- Artificial Neural Network
- Mathematical Optimization
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
14 hours to complete
딥 러닝의 실용적인 측면
다양한 초기화 방법을 사용하여 살펴보고 실험하고 L2 정규화 및 드롭아웃을 적용하여 모델 과적합을 방지한 다음 기울기 검사를 적용하여 사기 탐지 모델의 오류를 식별합니다.
14 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 131 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
6 hours to complete
최적화 알고리즘
고급 최적화, 랜덤 미니배칭 및 학습률 감소 스케줄링을 추가하여 모델 속도를 높여 딥 러닝 도구 상자를 개발하십시오.
6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
6 hours to complete
하이퍼파라미터 튜닝, 배치 정규화 및 프로그래밍 프레임워크
신경망을 빠르고 쉽게 구축한 다음 TensorFlow 데이터세트에서 신경망을 훈련할 수 있는 딥 러닝 프레임워크인 TensorFlow를 살펴보십시오.
6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 103 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
