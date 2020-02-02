About this Course

46,279 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization
Intermediate Level

We recommend taking Course 1 of the TensorFlow in Practice Specialization first, or have a basic familiarity with building models in TensorFlow

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Perform efficient ETL tasks using Tensorflow Data Services APIs

  • Construct train/validation/test splits of any dataset - either custom or present in TensorFlow Hub Dataset library - using Splits API

  • Use different modules and functions of the TFDS API to prepare your data for training pipelines

  • Identify bottlenecks in your input pipelines and increase your workflow efficiency by input parallelization

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Tensorflow
  • Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
  • Data Pipelines
  • TensorFlow Datasets
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization
Intermediate Level

We recommend taking Course 1 of the TensorFlow in Practice Specialization first, or have a basic familiarity with building models in TensorFlow

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(1,275 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Data Pipelines with TensorFlow Data Services

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Splits and Slices API for Datasets in TF

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Exporting Your Data into the Training Pipeline

4 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Performance

4 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA PIPELINES WITH TENSORFLOW DATA SERVICES

View all reviews

About the TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization

TensorFlow: Data and Deployment

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder