Bringing a machine learning model into the real world involves a lot more than just modeling. This Specialization will teach you how to navigate various deployment scenarios and use data more effectively to train your model.
This course is part of the TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization
We recommend taking Course 1 of the TensorFlow in Practice Specialization first, or have a basic familiarity with building models in TensorFlow
Perform efficient ETL tasks using Tensorflow Data Services APIs
Construct train/validation/test splits of any dataset - either custom or present in TensorFlow Hub Dataset library - using Splits API
Use different modules and functions of the TFDS API to prepare your data for training pipelines
Identify bottlenecks in your input pipelines and increase your workflow efficiency by input parallelization
- Artificial Neural Network
- Tensorflow
- Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
- Data Pipelines
- TensorFlow Datasets
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Data Pipelines with TensorFlow Data Services
This week, you will be able to perform efficient ETL tasks using Tensorflow Data Services APIs
Splits and Slices API for Datasets in TF
In this week, you will construct train/validation/test splits of any dataset - either custom or present in TensorFlow hub dataset library - using Splits API
Exporting Your Data into the Training Pipeline
This week you will extend your knowledge of data pipelines
Performance
You'll learn how to handle your data input to avoid bottlenecks, race conditions and more!
TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA PIPELINES WITH TENSORFLOW DATA SERVICES
Excellent course both for Data Scientists and Machine Learning Engineers!
Great Experience of Learning and finally came to know in more depth about Tensorflow and definitely I shall use it for future work.
Thorough course on Data Services API. Challenging but worthwhile final assignment.
I understand why most of the students are furious about, but content wise, it one of those extremely helpful and important courses in Coursera. Really loved it!
About the TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization
Continue developing your skills in TensorFlow as you learn to navigate through a wide range of deployment scenarios and discover new ways to use data more effectively when training your machine learning models.
