PC
Apr 16, 2020
I understand why most of the students are furious about, but content wise, it one of those extremely helpful and important courses in Coursera. Really loved it!
GL
Mar 2, 2020
Laurence cares deeply about the students. Not only about what they learn, but that they actually enjoy and learn it. What a fantastic teacher.
By Danilo C•
Jan 31, 2020
I'm sorry but, it does not seem realistic pipelines, it clearly show the capability of tensorflow, but real world data pipeline on my point of view is completely different from that. I was expecting something like how to handle large amounts of data coming into the cloud, or onpremise cluster, and get it into a retraining pipeline, improving the models... but was completely different... If you are expecting something like, How to retrain a large model with large amounts of new data, realtime... that is not the course for you.
I love Andrew and Lawrence, but this last specialization is not at the same level from the other 3 from Deeplearning.ai, you guys should consider rethinking it using more Cloud deployment strategies with Tensorflow, like delivering APIs that requests model inference, and retrain automatically, using Google Cloud, Sagemaker, Azure whatever..., integrate it into a MLOps/DevOps model, and delivery at scale, at edge, that is the real world of deployment in my view...
By Víctor R P•
Apr 10, 2020
People have complained about the last assignment's compilation problems for months and it still has not been solved. No teacher answers students' questions in the forums either, so prepare yourself for spending hours reading the forums for the last assignment and resubmitting it till, without learning anything new, you realise there was an extra "s" in the name of a variable during the videos and that was causing the compilation problem. Interesting course nevertheless !!
By Soren J•
Jan 28, 2020
Some issues with notebooks. This is still in beta. Absolutely no help with the technical setup (notebooks and the Tensorflow datasets). Needs to be debug a couple of times..
By Abelardo F•
Apr 4, 2020
Every nice part of this course is obscured by the shamely developed exercise in week 4. It's a GIGANTIC pain is the ass, as it was badly written and the debugger does not help.
By Evgeny K•
Feb 14, 2020
Unfortunately this course is extremely weak. Tons of poorly explained code and nothing else
By João E R D•
Apr 16, 2020
I decided to quit due to the malformed exercise in the last week. Visiting the Forum I found out that many students had problem with this exercise.
In my oppinion, it's a waste of time fighting with it.
By Muhammad S•
May 2, 2020
The course materials were a detail explanation of the data pipelines in TensorFlow. It could have been better by explaining the materials slowly and with multiple simple assignments and then finally a mega assignment.
By Thomas A•
Feb 5, 2020
The last exercise does not seem complete. There is too less help about solving the excercise - moderators do not help.
By Sergej H•
May 15, 2020
Really important topics if you want to operationalize your ML models. Final exercise was pretty hard to debug to satisfy automatic grader which produces a lot of frustrations for learners. Should be redesigned.
By Volodymyr K•
Mar 29, 2020
Basically, i liked the course as I got lots of new knowledge about data pipelining using tensorflow. However, the one downside of the course is the last week's assignment, which is just awful.
By Oussama B•
Apr 2, 2020
I was really disapointed by this course. Especially the last exercice on imbd faces I absolutely did not understand anything, just copied some code from the VIdeo ....
By Gant L•
Mar 2, 2020
By Andrei D•
Feb 3, 2020
Excellent course both for Data Scientists and Machine Learning Engineers!
By Ben D•
Feb 21, 2020
Last week is a total disaster
By Pratama A A•
Oct 6, 2020
Worst Course Ever !
By Pranjal C•
Apr 17, 2020
By Jean-Marc S•
Apr 17, 2020
The last graded exercices is like black magic! After the first run the notebook do not run anymore. You have to do everything locally, and submit without using the online version, and of course, hope for the best. Most of the code to add is very easy to find, but making it work is really a challenge. Some topics went to fast, some others were too long. Overall still correct.
By Marvin J C I•
Apr 4, 2020
This course is quite essential, yet it is prepared too quickly? I had a hard time on Week 3 and Week 4 because the exercises are hard to grasp.
By Dan R•
Jun 5, 2020
Had a good time learning about tensorflow datasets. Probably the last assignment was too taxing to complete. It was fun overall.
By Stefan S•
Oct 3, 2020
Just what i needed. Would have gotten 5 starts, if they fix the last lab.
By Michael M•
Jan 31, 2020
The course has a lot of practical experience and content. The reference material available, including the support is very limited. Which makes it hard to debug the code, you would literally spend days. I struggled on my on with no help whatsoever from the mentors in week 3. At least in week 4, there was some help. The balance between the quiz questions, which does not contribute in any way to the overall passing, and the practical is totally off. Maybe if we could get notes, to help us. Maybe just touch ups, but overall, Mr Laurence Moroney you are a great trainer. Looking forward to course 4.
By Liang-Chun C•
Feb 10, 2020
It's a more advanced topic related to creating datasets which fit into TensorFlow data pipeline. However, lectures contain too much information per slide without highlight what the instructor was talking. A little bit hard to follow. Overall, This course include useful information and require additional time to organize all materials again. Thanks for making such an incredible course.
By Marko N•
Sep 13, 2020
Currently the assignments are broken and it takes a lot of effort to successfully complete them because of that. Hopefully they fix it in the future.
By Johan T•
Jun 4, 2020
While this is meant to be a "get your feet wet" specialization that has you use basic TensorFlow APIs to do things. this particular course is below the bar even for that. Exercises consists of cut-n-pasting large swats of code and asking meaningless questions about spelling of API symbols (quick, which one is it: word_order_isn't_learning, word_isn't_order_learning, learning_word_order_isn't, or order_isn't_learning_word?). The course ends with a seriously frustrating cut-n-paste exercise where you get tested on important topics like finding the right sentence to copy from a wiki.
By stephane d•
Dec 25, 2021
Another 'Must Follow' Course from the Great Laurence Moroney. The book "AI and Machine Learning for Coders" is a good companion to the "TensorFlow" Courses. I recommend buying it because it is as interesting as a discovery book as it is a reference book.