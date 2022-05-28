About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Arabic

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Machine Learning
  • Deep Learning
  • Statistical Classification
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

الجوانب العملية للتعلم المتعمق

8 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 131 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

خوارزميات التحسين

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

الأطر الخاصة بضبط مقياس فرط المعلمات وبرمجة وتطبيع الدفعات

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 104 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

