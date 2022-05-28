يعلمك هذا البرنامج "سحر" الحصول على التعلم المتعمق للعمل بشكل جيد. وعوضًا عن كون عملية التعلم المتعمق عبارة عن صندوق أسود، ستدرك الأمر الذي يدفع إلى الأداء، ومن ثم ستتمكن من الحصول على نتائج جيدة بشكل أكثر منهجية. كما ستعرف عن برنامج تنسرفلو.
تعزيز الشبكات العصبية : ضبط وتحسين مقياس فرط المعلماتDeepLearning.AI
Skills you will gain
- Artificial Neural Network
- Machine Learning
- Deep Learning
- Statistical Classification
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
8 hours to complete
الجوانب العملية للتعلم المتعمق
8 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 131 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
5 hours to complete
خوارزميات التحسين
5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
5 hours to complete
الأطر الخاصة بضبط مقياس فرط المعلمات وبرمجة وتطبيع الدفعات
5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 104 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
