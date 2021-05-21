RG
Jun 4, 2021
really a great course. It'll really change your way of thinking ML in production use and will help you better understand how can you leverage the power of ML in a way that I'll really create a value
IU
Dec 5, 2021
I have been involved with deep learning for more than 5 years (in academia), nevertheless learned a lot already. I am very curious about the next courses. Thanks for putting together this course!
By Francisco R•
May 21, 2021
I know it's an introduction, but I got a bit disappointed. It's quite basic and even though it has some hands on notebooks, they're optional and you don't need to work on anything. Quizzes are easy, and I didn't have the feeling I learnt much. I'm still rating it with 3 because, well, it's Andrew Ng, and this his teaching is worth gold.
By Snehotosh B•
May 22, 2021
I found the production part absent and is another ML course.
By Rajesh R•
Jun 22, 2021
Most of the discussion was theoretical. Some useful knowledge but not useful for real world MLOps
By Kyung-Hoon K•
Jul 16, 2021
Thanks, Andrew!!!!! Your sharing real-life experiences was invaluable. This was super special as it has opened my eyes beyond the ML-code. I've realized what I have to do in my real job. I will spend more time on communicating with business teams to close the gaps on different metrics expectations. I will shift my mindset from code-centric to data-centric. I will check out my data before my team dives into the ML coding itself. Thanks, Andrew and the team!!
By Gaurav G•
May 23, 2021
Awesome Course.... :) Really I enjoyed a lot. I completed this 3 weeks of course just in 4 days along with my office work (too much interesting).Very helpful... Very knowledgable... Thanks Andrew Ng for the course. A big thank to DeepLearning.AI team.
By Mohamed A H•
May 14, 2021
I give you the full review stars since I learned many new things that I did not pay attention to before, e.g.: I used to focus on models for many years instead of data.
By Picioroaga F•
Jul 13, 2021
This course was one of best that I've taken regarding the ML. I think this course should be the starting point for each student who would like to pursue a career in ML and AI. Understanding the problem in the business context before jumping to the solution, understating the data in the same context, are the key ingredients for defining the success of a "product/service" involving AI.
By HARI A K•
May 16, 2021
Really good for anyone with strong background in DL and ML... And want to be able to start a real time project... Or lead a ML team
By Koke H•
Jun 3, 2021
All pretty trivial
By Omar A•
Jun 20, 2021
I liked how Andrew is able to simplify difficult and tricky concept without making you feel uncomfortable about lacking the knowledge. Everything is smooth and up to the point. In addition, the labs are interesting and highly related to the material. Overall, the concepts taught are very helpful and important to make you an real machine learning engineer not just a one who copy and paste bunch of theories, codes, ....etc.
By Bhargav U•
Sep 30, 2021
If you have work on industry projects, you must have come across such scenarios described in the course. This course provides a structured way to analysis different situations arises during a ML project life-cycle and teaches way to make decisions which increases the chance of success. It is really helpful.
By Cristiano G•
Jun 11, 2021
Very nice course! The field of MLOps is not so well documented and fortunately we have very experienced professionals able to share their expertise. The content is very clear and the examples provided by the professor are extremely insightful.
By Dennis D•
May 21, 2021
Even after having worked several years in the role of an MLE there were some useful ideas here and there that I'm excited about applying in the future. Overall, everything was very clear and understandable. I liked the lab about deployment.
By Wesley E B•
May 16, 2021
It had some great advice for how to design a machine learning system. More practical examples would have been appreciated.
By Rawan L•
Jul 9, 2021
Very basic course
By Keith K•
Jul 5, 2021
I found that the course is quite useful and practical. I enjoy a lot watching Andrew's Lectures especially when he used many examples from his previous projects in his career , giving good demonstration of common challenges in ML model development as well as maintenance/monitoring in production. The course is well designed and gives us a very clear foundation about Machine Learning in production.
By Tamim-Ul-Haq M•
Jun 13, 2021
Incredible course. It describes in detail of how machine learning engineering is done in a production environment. It takes the aspects learnt for Course 3 (Structuring Machine Learning Projects) from the Deep Learning Specialization (also taught by Andrew Ng) and provides an even more in-depth knowledge base
By Engin K•
Sep 11, 2021
The course goes through methods to solve common operational problems that data scientists experience all the time but are not either aware of the problem or do not know how to solve the problem. All the methods are explained clearly with some practical examples. One of 'must take' courses by Andrew NG.
By Baturalp M•
May 30, 2021
Great for beginners but I also ejoyed it since it nicely tidies the practical knowledge that an experienced ML engineer/data scientist gains throughout his work. Overall, it's a good polishing over my knowledge and learned some new points that I didn't paid enough attention to.
By ismagil u•
Dec 5, 2021
By Anand V S C•
Jun 9, 2021
I have been working in a large payments technology company for last one year and I can vouch for all the processes Andrew beautifully summarised. It does help a lot working in the industry.
By Elga•
May 20, 2021
Excellent course, as always! Many thanks!
Great combination of theory + notebooks with practical examples.
Everything is perfectly structured. I will recommend this course to everyone!
By Deepak K•
May 14, 2021
it was good to learn
By Tigran M•
Aug 20, 2021
do not meeting the expectations
By Antoine C•
Nov 23, 2021
Not enough hands on experience