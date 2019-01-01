Cristian is a Deeplearning.ai collaborator and founding engineer at Pulsar, a company at the intersection of AI, IoT & Manufacturing. Previously, he cofounded Factored.ai and advised several companies in their adoption of ML technologies & infrastructure. Cristian holds a Master’s degree from Stanford University, an Ignite executive certificate in Entrepreneurship from Stanford GSB, and a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from UPM-ETSIAE. At Stanford, he received the Centennial Award for excellence in teaching Prof. Andrew Ng and Kian Katanforoosh CS230 Deep Learning class. In 2021, Nova included him in its Top 10 under 35 list of Spanish entrepreneurs.