BA
Sep 22, 2020
Unlike pure technical courses, this one specially packs you with knowledge that you may find yourself face to. The course is really well designed and the content is crystal clear, just Awesome !
AJ
May 16, 2021
Excellent overview of designing real-world ML systems. Some of the labs are daunting, but the emphasis is showing you what can be achieved, rather than achieving mastery within the course.
By Jakub B•
Jun 26, 2019
Subscribing to this course only gives you option to run assignments on Qwik labs, and they're very poor for these kinds of assignments. You won't get any feedback on assignments anyway since there is no grader.
If you want to check out the material it's better to just clone training-data-analyst from github and do these assignments on GCP free tier.
By Mirko J R•
Apr 2, 2019
Very theoretical.
By Dustin W•
Jun 23, 2020
Not just an issue with this course but it happens with many of the Qwiklab labs. Some of these labs demonstrate complex topics but don't go in to the details. You're given a bunch of command line commands to run which are usually about setting up the environment (local & cloud). Then when it comes to the specific sub-topic (why you're setting these variables) it has very little to say. From that point you're left to research the topic yourself and it can take some time to find it in the documentation. It would be far better if there was call out links to the documentation so I don't have to break my flow of learning taking 15-20 mins to find the information I need in the documentation.
By Anand K•
Jun 19, 2020
Too short and fast. For people who are not acquainted with cloud platform and other google tools, it would be difficult to understand. Aslo the tutorial videos are also not descriptive.
By Sinan G•
Oct 27, 2018
A lot of great production examples, labs and reviews but perhaps too many issues for a single course - however I understand that it was perhaps to provide an overview of the possibilities, a kind of "toolbox" for production ML.
By Artur K•
Dec 7, 2018
It is very good course, gives good overview over large ML systems on cloud, a lot of examples from real implementations gives good understunding about problematics in projects realisations
By Armando F•
May 6, 2019
I did not realize the many aspects to consider implementing a Production ML system. This course presents all of them and provides guidance for evaluating alternative
By Bhadresh S•
Jan 23, 2019
It was bit hard course but lab work was great and learn many production level consideration for ml systems.
By Mark D•
Jan 15, 2019
Very practical which was nice. Thank you for adding the Quicklabs that helped a lot.
By Cristobal S•
Oct 29, 2018
While most of the content is sufficiently informative for a course, the implementation itself has too many issues: wrong videos in some modules, errors in quizzes, and so on. Once they organize the material properly, this course can definitely be 5 stars.
By Thiru K•
Oct 28, 2019
The first module was really good, but the others just seemed like an ad for GCS. Also, the 3rd and 4th module the labs / lab video was hard to follow and felt like I was just reading random code.
By Xin P•
Feb 21, 2020
Overall this is a very good course.
+ Working as a less experienced data scientist, I gained a lot of hands-on knowledge when putting a machine learning model into production. Especially the dos and don'ts as well as what to pay attention to.
- It would be better to provide more architectural overviews, or further readings, regarding ML on Google Cloud, just for people with less GCP knowledge to catch up easily. Also 2 hour for an exercise is a bit short as I need to hurry up when there is a lot to do in that exercise. Even though I can also start the same exercise 2nd time, it is a lot of hassle to repeat the previous steps. I would suggest that depending on the % of people which can finish the lab, extend the hours for some of the users. After all you have this data and can do some analysis, isn't it? ;)
By Dong Z•
Aug 31, 2020
In general a lot of very valuable knowledge. These are topics that are "hard to teach".
Ways to improve may include the following:
1. more detailed projects and more comments on the code
2. more pictures
3. more correspondence between talk points and slides.
4. A clearer structure that integrates all the topics together.
By Tekraj C•
Jul 5, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. It gives the insights on things that are to be taken into consideration while making ML models in production. Though the course focuses on GCP, the learning can be easily applied to other platforms.
By Daniel E•
Sep 9, 2019
This course, I believe, will be crucial to my future understanding of end to end ML applications. I only hope gain more practice in assembling all the pieces from experimentation, to model design, to data engineering.
By Badri A•
Sep 23, 2020
By Antony J•
May 17, 2021
By Michal Z•
Nov 22, 2020
Overall very insightful course, well structured and well presented. An issue, however, was that some of the labs were buggy and could use some attention.
By Jun W•
Nov 4, 2018
This course reveals some practical techniques in Production Machine Learning Systems. I like the real world examples introduced in this course.
By Facundo F•
Mar 13, 2019
Rich course, although a little tedious, the info is priceless almost all the time. good for consultation
By Mina J•
Jul 2, 2019
I walk through the whole system for the entire process of ML so that I could get insights on the forest
By wildan p•
Nov 28, 2019
very good for people who will enter the production stage on machine learning systems
By Johannes C•
Jun 17, 2020
This is incredible material and incredible technology; I'm a changed person now!
By Venkata P•
May 30, 2019
very good information. Lot of unknown facts in ML are brought up in the course.
By Sachin T•
Sep 19, 2019
This was a great opportunity to learn the Production Machin learning system.