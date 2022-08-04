Profile

Dr. S. K. Gupta

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. S. K. Gupta is presently an Associate Professor in the Department of Mathematics, IIT Roorkee. His area of expertise includes Support vector Machines, Fuzzy Optimization, Mathematical Programming includes duality theory, non-smooth and non-convex optimization, Vector optimization and Variational Inequalities. He has done his PhD in Optimization theory from IIT Roorkee in 2008. His awards include "Outstanding teacher award at IIT Roorkee in 2018", "Best teacher award at IIT Patna in 2010", "Gold medalist in MSc (Applied Mathematics), IIT Roorkee in 2002" etc. He has also guided six PhD thesis and presently supervising five PhD thesis. He has published more than 55 research articles in the various international journals of repute. He is also a Member of Operational Research Society of India and Working group on Generalized Convexity.

    Courses

    Linear Algebra Basics

