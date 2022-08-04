About this Course

What you will learn

  • Identify and use core technologies required to support effective MLOps.

  • Configure and provision Google Cloud architectures for reliable and effective MLOps environments.

  • Adopt the best CI/CD practices in the context of ML systems.

  • Implement reliable and repeatable training and inference workflows.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Approx. 15 hours to complete
French

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Présentation du cours "MLOps Fundamentals"

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

21 minutes to complete

Quand et pourquoi utiliser le MLOps ?

21 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Connaître les principaux composants de Kubernetes (facultatif)

6 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 97 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Présentation d'AI Platform Pipelines

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min)

