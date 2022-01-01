The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Simply put, mathematics is the study of numbers, but it's so much more than that. Mathematics deals with quantity, shape, and arrangement. Ancient civilizations contributed to the science of math as we know it today, yet scientists are making new discoveries using mathematics in the present. Mathematics can be as simple as addition and subtraction, or it can be as complex as calculus and other higher level studies. Mathematicians study and solve both theoretical problems and issues with real-world applications.
Skills in mathematics can benefit you no matter what career path you're in, but learning math can also benefit you in other ways. In the course of your day, chances are you're going to use math, whether you're developing a computer program or balancing a checking account, so having those skills at your fingertips will make your job easier. Mathematics also helps you strengthen your cognitive functions and problem-solving skills. Math gives you a better understanding of the world around you as well, because it's the foundation of scientific study and transcends culture and language.
You use math in some way or another in any workplace, but there are specific career paths that rely on mathematics for success. Some mathematics careers are in demand and pay high salaries, such as statisticians, data scientists, and software engineers. If you love helping people make and invest money, turn that passion along with your math skills into a career as an accountant or investment planner. Actuaries help determine the costs of financial risk, while economists look at math and finance at a larger scale. You can even help companies understand the accuracy of their financial records as an auditor.
Online courses on Coursera can help you gain the understanding and application you need to learn the concepts in mathematics that can help you take the next step in your career. You have the opportunity to learn about data modeling, computer programming, and differential equations, for example. Depending on your interests, you can also learn about algebra, game theory, statistics, machine learning, and precalculus.