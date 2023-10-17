Johns Hopkins University
Linear Algebra from Elementary to Advanced Specialization
Johns Hopkins University

Linear Algebra from Elementary to Advanced Specialization

Learn Linear Algebra - the Theory of Everything!. Master techniques and theory of linear algebra

Taught in English

Joseph W. Cutrone, PhD

Instructor: Joseph W. Cutrone, PhD

Specialization - 3 course series

4.8

(41 reviews)

Beginner level

1 month at 10 hours a week
Specialization - 3 course series

Linear Algebra: Linear Systems and Matrix Equations

Course 1

Linear Algebra: Matrix Algebra, Determinants, & Eigenvectors

Course 2

Linear Algebra: Orthogonality and Diagonalization

Course 3

Joseph W. Cutrone, PhD

Johns Hopkins University
Johns Hopkins University

