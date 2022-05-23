About this Course

Turkish
Koç University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Doğrusal Cebir I'in Özeti / Summary of Linear Algebra I

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 14 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Kare Matrislerde Determinant / Determinant in Square Matrices

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 147 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Kare Matrislerin Tersi / Inverse of Square Matrices

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Kare Matrislerde Özdeğer Sorunu / Eigenvalue Problem in Square Matrices

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 93 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

