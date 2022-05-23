Doğrusal cebir ikili dizinin ikincisi olan bu ders birinci derste verilen temel bilgilerin üzerine eklemeler yapılarak tamamen matris işlemleri ve uygulamalarını kapsamaktadır. Cebirsel denklem sistemleri, sonuçların tekilliği ve var olup olmadığı, determinantlar ve onların doğal olarak nasıl oluştuğu, öz değer problemleri ve onların matris fonksiyonlarına uygulanışı vb. konulara derste değinilmektedir. Ders gerçek yaşamdan gelen uygulamaları da tanıtmaya önem veren “içerikli yaklaşımla” tasarlanmıştır.
Koç University is a leading liberal arts university located in Istanbul, Turkey; also recognized globally for facilitating cutting edge research in its full collection of Colleges, including Administrative Sciences & Economics, Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, Law, Nursing and Medicine. With its strong academic structure, research opportunities, international achievements, vivid social environment and wide range of job opportunities upon graduation, Koç University distinctively attracts attention. Now available online.
Doğrusal Cebir I'in Özeti / Summary of Linear Algebra I
Kare Matrislerde Determinant / Determinant in Square Matrices
Kare Matrislerin Tersi / Inverse of Square Matrices
Kare Matrislerde Özdeğer Sorunu / Eigenvalue Problem in Square Matrices
