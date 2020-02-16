Chevron Left
Risk Analysis, Assessment, and Prioritization looks at how you can manage conflicts at system levels, but it can also be applied to lower level assessments. How do you manage and document conflict, along with alternatives? In analyzing alternatives, you must consider risks. In this course, we'll look into how to analyze risk, evaluate risk, document risks, and use this information for prioritization of requirements. Qualitative and Quantitative approaches will be covered....

MM

Feb 15, 2020

Excellent course. The information was presented clearly. The quizzes captured the essential points documented and stated by the instructor.

MS

Jun 28, 2020

Thank you, the material provided is quite simple and easy to understand. Hopefully it will be useful in the future, amen.

By Slavisa D

Jan 3, 2020

Great course: it covers techniques like defect detection prevention, value-cost prioritization and analytic hierarchical process.

By mario s

Sep 12, 2020

Excellent course. Introduces legit techniques and tools. Some of the documents in the links are difficult reading.

By ARGO D R

Jul 4, 2020

material and explanation is very easy to understand!

By Muhammad F A P

Jul 19, 2020

Very Nice Course about Software Requirements

By Alexis B S

Apr 16, 2020

Amazing and very well explained. Thanks!!!

By AMRUTA V P

Aug 1, 2020

good course

By Shakil

Jun 6, 2019

it was nice

By SHAIK A A

Mar 7, 2020

good

By Aren T

Jan 6, 2020

A solid course with some very interesting readings/papers selected. A good, concise, brief overview as to the domain of risk analysis with a particular emphasis on software engineering risks.

By Max M

Jul 8, 2020

This course needs more visual examples

By José F A

Nov 12, 2020

A bit too much theory

By Antoni G P

Mar 30, 2021

Lack of clarity and translation into other languages such as Spanish. Too much reading.

By Maria G C

Dec 3, 2018

The professor isn't didactic at all. She is messy, comes and goes and many times you miss the point of the video. The slides are poor; I really think that at an online course, she should focuse very much on doing great slides, because that's almost our online study material. Also, if we don't have the chance to make questions in person, she should make an extra effort to be herself clear and make documents complete and understandable; these are neither of them. The estimate hours of the course are ridiculous; before enrolling, and also on the certificate, it says 1-2 hours a week, and then she gives two papers that are estimates on 3,5 hours both on the same week! That without counting the videos, the quiz, etc. And every week is like that. A total liar. Honestly, I've just finished the course because I started it, but I think is really bad.

