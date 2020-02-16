MM
Feb 15, 2020
Excellent course. The information was presented clearly. The quizzes captured the essential points documented and stated by the instructor.
MS
Jun 28, 2020
Thank you, the material provided is quite simple and easy to understand. Hopefully it will be useful in the future, amen.
By mary a m•
Feb 15, 2020
Excellent course. The information was presented clearly. The quizzes captured the essential points documented and stated by the instructor.
By Slavisa D•
Jan 3, 2020
Great course: it covers techniques like defect detection prevention, value-cost prioritization and analytic hierarchical process.
By Mukhamad R G S•
Jun 29, 2020
Thank you, the material provided is quite simple and easy to understand. Hopefully it will be useful in the future, amen.
By mario s•
Sep 12, 2020
Excellent course. Introduces legit techniques and tools. Some of the documents in the links are difficult reading.
By ARGO D R•
Jul 4, 2020
material and explanation is very easy to understand!
By Muhammad F A P•
Jul 19, 2020
Very Nice Course about Software Requirements
By Alexis B S•
Apr 16, 2020
Amazing and very well explained. Thanks!!!
By AMRUTA V P•
Aug 1, 2020
good course
By Shakil•
Jun 6, 2019
it was nice
By SHAIK A A•
Mar 7, 2020
good
By Aren T•
Jan 6, 2020
A solid course with some very interesting readings/papers selected. A good, concise, brief overview as to the domain of risk analysis with a particular emphasis on software engineering risks.
By Max M•
Jul 8, 2020
This course needs more visual examples
By José F A•
Nov 12, 2020
A bit too much theory
By Antoni G P•
Mar 30, 2021
Lack of clarity and translation into other languages such as Spanish. Too much reading.
By Maria G C•
Dec 3, 2018
The professor isn't didactic at all. She is messy, comes and goes and many times you miss the point of the video. The slides are poor; I really think that at an online course, she should focuse very much on doing great slides, because that's almost our online study material. Also, if we don't have the chance to make questions in person, she should make an extra effort to be herself clear and make documents complete and understandable; these are neither of them. The estimate hours of the course are ridiculous; before enrolling, and also on the certificate, it says 1-2 hours a week, and then she gives two papers that are estimates on 3,5 hours both on the same week! That without counting the videos, the quiz, etc. And every week is like that. A total liar. Honestly, I've just finished the course because I started it, but I think is really bad.