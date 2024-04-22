This comprehensive course provides a strong foundation in business analysis principles, techniques, and strategies. It covers essential topics such as the definition of business analysis, various requirement types, career paths in business analysis, and the Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK) guide. It also delves into key definitions and practical techniques used in business analysis. Additionally, the course focuses on strategic aspects, including analyzing the current state, defining future states, managing risks, and developing change strategies. Learners will gain hands-on experience through case studies and practical exercises, preparing them for success in the field of business analysis and beyond.
Business Analysis: Key Definitions & Strategy Analysis
This course is part of Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) Specialization
Taught in English
2,601 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(31 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Gain a solid grasp of essential business analysis concepts, boosting your foundational knowledge.
Master practical skills, like concept modeling and requirements analysis, for improved problem-solving.
Develop the ability to assess current states, define future goals, and provide strategic recommendations.
Learn to identify, assess, and mitigate risks, enhancing decision-making in business projects.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
2 quizzes, 4 assignments
Course
(31 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this introductory module, students will be familiarized with the course's content and the role of business analysis in organizations. They will learn about the career path of a Business Analyst and gain an overview of the Business Analysis Body of Knowledge.
What's included
6 videos2 readings1 assignment
This module focuses on key definitions and concepts essential for a solid foundation in business analysis. It covers the Business Analysis Core Concept Model, concept modeling techniques, and the relationship between requirements and designs.
What's included
6 videos1 reading1 assignment
This module delves into Strategy Analysis, a critical aspect of business analysis. Students will explore techniques such as analyzing the current state, using tools like the Business Model Canvas, SWOT analysis, and Business Process Analysis. They will also learn about bench marking, document analysis, and risk assessment.
What's included
37 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 assignment
What's included
1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 31
31 reviews
- 5 stars
84.37%
- 4 stars
15.62%
- 3 stars
0%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Apr 21, 2024
Reviewed on Apr 25, 2024
New to Business Essentials? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.