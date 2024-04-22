Starweaver
Business Analysis: Key Definitions & Strategy Analysis
Business Analysis: Key Definitions & Strategy Analysis

Igor Arkhipov

Instructor: Igor Arkhipov

What you'll learn

  • Gain a solid grasp of essential business analysis concepts, boosting your foundational knowledge.

  • Master practical skills, like concept modeling and requirements analysis, for improved problem-solving.

  • Develop the ability to assess current states, define future goals, and provide strategic recommendations.

  • Learn to identify, assess, and mitigate risks, enhancing decision-making in business projects.

Skills you'll gain

This course is part of the Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

In this introductory module, students will be familiarized with the course's content and the role of business analysis in organizations. They will learn about the career path of a Business Analyst and gain an overview of the Business Analysis Body of Knowledge.

What's included

6 videos2 readings1 assignment

This module focuses on key definitions and concepts essential for a solid foundation in business analysis. It covers the Business Analysis Core Concept Model, concept modeling techniques, and the relationship between requirements and designs.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 assignment

This module delves into Strategy Analysis, a critical aspect of business analysis. Students will explore techniques such as analyzing the current state, using tools like the Business Model Canvas, SWOT analysis, and Business Process Analysis. They will also learn about bench marking, document analysis, and risk assessment.

What's included

37 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 assignment

What's included

1 assignment

4.7 (7 ratings)
Igor Arkhipov
Starweaver
10 Courses14,998 learners

