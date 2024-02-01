Starweaver
Stakeholder Management
Starweaver

Stakeholder Management

Taught in English

2,019 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Igor Arkhipov

Instructor: Igor Arkhipov

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.6

(19 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify various types of stakeholders.

  • Evaluate the roles of stakeholders and determine their communication and support requirements.

  • Recognize conflicts and employ appropriate conflict resolution strategies.

  • Develop change management plans aligned with stakeholder needs.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

This module offers a comprehensive overview of stakeholder management approaches and techniques. It combines useful theoretical models with practical advice and recommendations. You will learn the best practices, tools, and techniques for managing stakeholder relationships. The course will teach you the key skills in identifying and analyzing stakeholders, understanding their needs and expectations, planning collaboration, and helping stakeholders navigate organizational change.

What's included

21 videos1 reading4 quizzes1 assignment

Instructor

Igor Arkhipov
Starweaver
10 Courses14,998 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 19

4.6

19 reviews

  • 5 stars

    65%

  • 4 stars

    30%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    5%

  • 1 star

    0%

CR
5

Reviewed on Jan 31, 2024

AD
5

Reviewed on Dec 6, 2023

View more reviews

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions