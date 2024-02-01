This course offers a comprehensive overview of stakeholder management approaches and techniques.
It combines useful theoretical models with practical advice and recommendations. You will learn the best practices, tools, and techniques for managing stakeholder relationships. The course will teach you the key skills in identifying and analyzing stakeholders, understanding their needs and expectations, planning collaboration, and helping stakeholders navigate organizational change. The course is broken down into 4 Lessons: • Identify stakeholders: this focuses on strategies to identify different stakeholder groups and individual stakeholders • Stakeholder analysis: with the focus on different ways to analyze the key stakeholders' characteristics, including their attitudes and expectations • Stakeholder collaborations: which will teach you how to build a working relationship with your stakeholders • Change support: this will give an overview of organizational change management to support managing stakeholders Content for the course is designed and delivered by Igor Arkhipov who is a certified business analysis professional and industry expert with over 15 years of experience in corporate project environments. This course is designed for anyone interested in building long-lasting working relationships with their stakeholders in the work environment. It will be especially useful for project and change management professionals, such as project managers, business analysts, change managers, relationship managers, and line managers. There are no formal prerequisites for the course, however, some understanding of what is a project and how people usually collaborate in working environments will help (meetings, formal emails, etc.)