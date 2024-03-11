Starweaver
Certification of Capability in Business Analysis
Certification of Capability in Business Analysis

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Igor Arkhipov

Instructor: Igor Arkhipov

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

24 hours to complete
3 weeks at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Scope the role of a business analyst on a complex project

  • Plan business analysis activities to support an organizational change project

  • Select and recommend techniques to support the business analysis activities

  • Gain 24 IIBA development units for certification or re-certification purposes and be prepared to attempt the the IIBA® CCBA™ exam

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Learners will gain a comprehensive understanding of business analysis certification, including the specifics of IIBA's perspective on the BA profession. This will enable them to effectively communicate and manage stakeholders' expectations regarding the role of a business analyst. Additionally, they will acquire the skills necessary to scope larger initiatives at an enterprise level, outlining strategic objectives, business requirements, and effectively managing associated risks.

What's included

15 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Learners will acquire practical skills in planning and executing elicitation activities, encompassing agenda preparation, facilitating participant roles in workshops, and effectively validating and communicating results. They will also be equipped with diverse modeling techniques for representing requirements and designs, fostering a methodical approach to requirement modeling.

What's included

26 videos3 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Learners will gain the ability to effectively manage changing project requirements while evaluating solution performance, identifying limitations, and conducting root cause analysis. Additionally, they will develop skills in stakeholder analysis and collaborative planning to ensure project success.

What's included

11 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Learners will develop the ability to plan the business analysis approach for a project, including analyzing stakeholders and strategizing collaboration.

What's included

9 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Igor Arkhipov
Starweaver
10 Courses14,998 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Placeholder

