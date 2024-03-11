This IIBA®-endorsed course prepares the learners to pass an industry-leading certification for professional business analysts - Certification in Capability in Business Analysis™ (CCBA™) by IIBA®. This certification confirms that the holder is a business analysis practitioner with hands-on industry experience who is ready to take on larger and more complex project responsibilities.
Certification of Capability in Business Analysis
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Scope the role of a business analyst on a complex project
Plan business analysis activities to support an organizational change project
Select and recommend techniques to support the business analysis activities
Gain 24 IIBA development units for certification or re-certification purposes and be prepared to attempt the the IIBA® CCBA™ exam
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
4 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Learners will gain a comprehensive understanding of business analysis certification, including the specifics of IIBA's perspective on the BA profession. This will enable them to effectively communicate and manage stakeholders' expectations regarding the role of a business analyst. Additionally, they will acquire the skills necessary to scope larger initiatives at an enterprise level, outlining strategic objectives, business requirements, and effectively managing associated risks.
What's included
15 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Learners will acquire practical skills in planning and executing elicitation activities, encompassing agenda preparation, facilitating participant roles in workshops, and effectively validating and communicating results. They will also be equipped with diverse modeling techniques for representing requirements and designs, fostering a methodical approach to requirement modeling.
What's included
26 videos3 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts
Learners will gain the ability to effectively manage changing project requirements while evaluating solution performance, identifying limitations, and conducting root cause analysis. Additionally, they will develop skills in stakeholder analysis and collaborative planning to ensure project success.
What's included
11 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Learners will develop the ability to plan the business analysis approach for a project, including analyzing stakeholders and strategizing collaboration.
What's included
9 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.