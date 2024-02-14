This IIBA®-endorsed course prepares the learners to pass an industry-leading certification for aspiring business analysts - Entry Certificate in Business Analysis™ (ECBA™) by IIBA®. This certification prepares and equips Business Analysis Professionals with expertise and key competencies to start their career. The certification improves the marketability, employability, and earning potential of practitioners.
Entry Certificate in Business Analysis Exam Prep
Define the role of a business analyst on a project
Plan business analysis activities in a structured business environment
Follow rules in performing techniques that support the business analysis activities
Gain 21 IIBA PDUs and get prepared to answer the questions of the IIBA® ECBA™ examination test
February 2024
Module 1 provides an in-depth overview of the business analysis profession and focuses on the requirements elicitation process. It begins by introducing the Entry Certificate in Business Analysis (ECBA) and elucidating the role of a business analyst. The module covers essential competencies, key concepts, and the relationship between requirements and design. It also explores various business analysis techniques.
12 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 2 focuses on requirements analysis and the lifecycle management process. It delves into the systematic approach of specifying and modeling requirements, utilizing structured language, matrices, and diagrams. The module also covers the analysis of requirements, verification, validation, and the definition of requirements architecture. Additionally, it addresses the maintenance and lifecycle management of requirements.
18 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 3 focuses on business analysis planning, guiding learners in developing skills to plan the business analysis approach for projects. It covers aspects such as stakeholder engagement, governance, information management, and performance improvements. The module includes a practical case study, allowing learners to apply theoretical knowledge to real-life scenarios.
9 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
