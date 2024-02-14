Starweaver
Entry Certificate in Business Analysis Exam Prep
Starweaver

Entry Certificate in Business Analysis Exam Prep

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Igor Arkhipov

Instructor: Igor Arkhipov

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

21 hours to complete
3 weeks at 7 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Define the role of a business analyst on a project

  • Plan business analysis activities in a structured business environment

  • Follow rules in performing techniques that support the business analysis activities

  • Gain 21 IIBA PDUs and get prepared to answer the questions of the IIBA® ECBA™ examination test

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Module 1 provides an in-depth overview of the business analysis profession and focuses on the requirements elicitation process. It begins by introducing the Entry Certificate in Business Analysis (ECBA) and elucidating the role of a business analyst. The module covers essential competencies, key concepts, and the relationship between requirements and design. It also explores various business analysis techniques.

What's included

12 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 2 focuses on requirements analysis and the lifecycle management process. It delves into the systematic approach of specifying and modeling requirements, utilizing structured language, matrices, and diagrams. The module also covers the analysis of requirements, verification, validation, and the definition of requirements architecture. Additionally, it addresses the maintenance and lifecycle management of requirements.

What's included

18 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 3 focuses on business analysis planning, guiding learners in developing skills to plan the business analysis approach for projects. It covers aspects such as stakeholder engagement, governance, information management, and performance improvements. The module includes a practical case study, allowing learners to apply theoretical knowledge to real-life scenarios.

What's included

9 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Igor Arkhipov
Starweaver
10 Courses14,998 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions