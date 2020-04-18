VK
Apr 4, 2020
An excellent course to understand the multiple use cases of Machine learning along with 3 Labs for hands-on training,that too,without any coding :-).\n\nOne of the best courses available on Coursera.
AK
Apr 29, 2020
Apt level of coverage for business professionals and project managers. There were few advertisements for the google training which can be minimised by just referring and not going too much in detail.
By Akbar S•
Apr 18, 2020
This course is focused more on the management side of machine learning (how to apply machine learning for your business, what does it take to apply machine learning in your business, what are the good or bad side of applying machine learning in your business, and so on). It really is not about the technical steps of getting started with applying machine learning for your business. The practice lab in the course can give you a little bit of insight about machine learning tools provided by Google Cloud, but that's not really helpful to understand how you will then use them for your specific business. One thing that is severely lacking from this course is about how businesses ethically obtain data from the customers or how businesses should appreciate customers' privacy right of their data. At its core, this course is really a good introduction of applying machine learning for businesses from management perspective. But I guess nothing in this course will give you a hard kickstart to apply machine learning for your business.
By Manash C•
Aug 28, 2019
Meticulously planned course. Since it is Google developed training so will be helpful for improving the application of ML with Google technologies. I like the QwikLabs to give some hands on.
By Michael C•
Jun 10, 2019
Concise overview of what ML is and what it might be used for with brief, but good intro to GCP tools. Not very deep technically, but this is by design. Instead, it covers some important points that some more technical courses skip past, that are important for a successful ML project in your company.
By Gourab M•
May 30, 2019
This course is very good for someone who wants to just get a feeling of how machine learning can be used in different scenarios and how to get a hang of some of the machine learning tools without explicit coding knowledge. But before doing this course I would suggest everyone to go through AI for everyone course by Andrew Ng. After that course, this course will look a lot more approachable.
By Vikash K•
Apr 5, 2020
By MD N R•
Apr 16, 2020
This was really good, not much technical which would have been difficult to understand, learned to create a chatbot, labeling images, playing with business data, those were really fun.
By Aksay L•
Apr 7, 2020
Very interesting course for non-technicals, with experience and case studies across the course and more importantly, with practice on Google Cloud different tools.
By Parag G•
May 22, 2019
The course material and coverage is very good and vast. It covers a lot of good use cases from different kind of industries.
By Artur Y•
May 7, 2020
A good course, but not really informative. Unfortanately, I disliked the last module of this course.
By Guillaume B•
Apr 11, 2020
Basically an advertising for Google services. Labs are especially useless. The lady doing the video sounds like a drug infomercial on TV.
By Phaneendra M•
Jun 24, 2019
This is one of the best online courses I have ever taken, it was easy to go through and I feel like I learnt so much. The information was just enough to trigger curiosity and keep me motivated. Access to GCP labs and playing around was awesome, it was more than you could bargain for the fees. The Quiz weren't that challenging except the one in Week #1. It would be great I can continue to have access the material so I can further reinforce the information I learned by reviewing them again. Thanks for making the learning easy.
-Phane Rao
By Dr S N S•
Apr 28, 2020
Amazing Course. I was really Awestruck with this course. Because I am not from Computing Domain, but I changed my view of Computing domain after this course, I wish I had attend such course a decade ago, which would have changed my career path. Now I realize why Google is Unique and Different. Google is Class Act, Set Apart, Unique. I will be praying if God willing, would like to Join Google in the future, and be with that creative Environment. Thank you Google for Providing me an Opportunity to take this course.
By Jason A F•
Apr 13, 2020
Este curso es una obligación si es que quieres entender TODO lo que implica ocupar el aprendizaje automático (ML) en el mundo del Data Science. Gracias a él ahora pude entender qué es lo que piden las empresas hoy en día y qué camino quiero seguir como profesional, esto pues cuando ingreses a este curso sabrás diferencias fundamentales entre los diferentes cargos de análisis de datos que las empresas solicitan hoy en día (y por qué lo hacen).
Me encantó. Muchas gracias por hacer este curso.
By Federico N•
Aug 23, 2019
I really like the course, I have suggested some minor updates and I believe the Bias should be explained more since they can be a bit tricky to understand, but it was the course that I was looking for years since most of them are either too technical or the lack of certain statistical or mathematical information in my case, it made impossible to jump on it! But now, I'm thinking how to use ML for a PhD.
By Avinash K•
Apr 30, 2020
By saleem a•
Jun 5, 2019
great course really like Lak's explanation
By Arjun N•
Aug 6, 2019
Last week was not very interesting & could have been better
By Rhiddhijit G•
Jun 25, 2020
The course sums up the concepts pretty neatly. However, I expect it to be a bit more technical and challenging in the lab and evaluation section. Also, many of the features in the GCP has changed after the video and therefore things aren't in sync. However, the course is not worth the money because you can get GCP subscription for free for 1 year and use youtube to learn the same as most of the contents are available there. You're paying the price for a glittering certificate.
By Martin•
May 31, 2019
Boring. Not application based.
Still no idea what ml is.
By Francis J A•
Aug 21, 2020
This is a great course for non-technical professionals looking to understand Machine Learning. The course gives a brief overview of Machine Learning and the importance of data, the recommended project flow for projects that might include ML, as well as opportunities where ML might be used. Google Cloud also provides time for lab exercises where you can play around with Google products and open-source projects that use ML.
This course caters well to software Project Managers, Product Owners, Marketing Professionals, etc. who might have ML or AI projects in the future.
The only downside to this course is that the lab instructions can be unclear at times, and some exercise instructions have not been updated to reflect changes to the lab software. Still, the lab opportunities are a good way to understand ML applications in general.
By Jörg W•
May 14, 2020
This course was a fantastic introduction in the world of ML. Very down to earth examples, recommendations and insights. The course material (videos, readings, hands-on lab) was executed in a brilliant way - and even more, the information provided was crisp and sharp. But what I liked even more was the enthusiasm the presenters showed in the videos - they embrace their domain and you could feel the passion while listening to them. I also really liked the fact, that google highlighted topics like governance and change management that at first sight have nothing to do with introducing ML - but now I know!
By Deleted A•
May 23, 2020
High quality instructors and well-designed topics.
My background is data analysis with traditional stats training. The course connected the dots for me between hypotheses testing/deductive reasoning vs. dots to pattern inductive reasoning. It also puts ML in its place by illustrating that ML is not everything, it has to be supported by quality data. BQML democratized ML. The team composition showed the need for different skill sets working together.
The course exceeded my expectations - well done!
By Joseph A•
Dec 31, 2020
if you are looking for a non-technical introduction to Machine Learning and its basic ideas, this is a great course. If you want more technical knowledge on how to create and train a model, this is not the right course for you. There are some hands on labs that help demonstrate the power of ML in business situations but you will NOT be able to jump into a model of your own after this course. Learning about he google tools for ML that are available for use is great. and the tools are neat.
By Mahesh Y•
May 6, 2020
Fantastic course which really enlightens one on the possibilities and perhaps even the simplicity of execution with knowledge of the right tools. This course empowers Business Leaders to acquire the requisite knowledge to understand what they do not need to invest in and where to allocate their time and valuable resources. Strongly recommend to C Suite professionals to re-imagine their businesses, using their innate domain knowledge and the insights provided by this course.
By Husni F•
Jul 20, 2020
The course is very good for business professionals with a little knowledge of machine learning and coding experience. However, it can be too easy for people with experience in ML. All projects are using Google Cloud products so you are expected to use those because it is simple click-wise operation and ready to deploy. Your bosses and managers should take this course to get to know ML and start to implement it into your business.