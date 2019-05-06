FR
Aug 5, 2021
This course was very informative and showed be pragmatic way of becoming enthusiastic and proactive speaking. Thanks to all who have worked hard to share knowledge about effective business speaking.
GB
Oct 23, 2020
It`s a great course. Gives a lot of useful information, provides more practical tasks - you should be prepared for this. Well, study hard, remember quickly and enjoy the results you get. Thank you!
By Daniel O A D•
May 5, 2019
Being honest, More than just a course. This is a goal that when I signed up I decided to learn. And it looks awesome.
By Ummey H•
May 26, 2020
This course provide me many knowledge about different topic, which will give me huge support in business purpose.
By Bataduwa A R I S C•
Jun 15, 2020
Actually this course more helped me to improve my knowledge and skills. Thank you for every one specially for course coordinates who give feed back to my assignment and knowledge. Good luck
By Muhammad A A•
Aug 17, 2017
this course take a long time from me to finished it
But it's a great course
Thank you
By Viet T•
Jun 7, 2016
Interesting and attracted course. I learn the ways to confidence and effective in business speaking, so far. I hope to get more experience from this course to make me stronger in English communication environmental. Thanks
By Dr. M M•
Jul 10, 2020
Enjoyed the course thoroughly. Got an opportunity to learn many new things and review peers. Am grateful to Coursera for providing an enriching experience.
By Lahcene O M•
Oct 2, 2016
Iam lahcene ifind this courses befor begin it very nice so iwould to focused it withe learning mucht times
Best Regards
Lahcene
By Hari K M•
Dec 3, 2018
thank you for other classmates who gave good marks to me
By Sk T t•
May 21, 2020
This course is perfect for business man not for students
By Daniyalge P S G•
Jun 27, 2020
Really this course is very effective to me to build up my English knowledge further. Thank you very much for conducting this course. Thank you again to conductors of this course
By Davronbek R•
Dec 21, 2017
Very boring; I did not like the way of the instructors' speaking either
By Aditya B•
May 4, 2020
This course is not up to the mark.
By Rhythm B•
Apr 29, 2020
This course help me to learn many things for Effective Business Speaking. I think who are interested in Corporate sector or other Business sector they must do this course. This really helpful for learning and job sector
By Suhaib N•
Jun 19, 2020
This course helped me to learn a lot ,i have researched on my own to supplement the syllabus.Thank you so much for this opportunity.
By Fernando J I G•
Sep 10, 2019
Good evaluation by means of multiple-choice tests and video/voice recording assignments.
By Edith K•
Nov 9, 2018
Thanks you Coursera team for your support, guidance and nurturing me in these course.
By 乔斌•
Jun 13, 2016
fantastic course from which I learnt a lot！！
By Gary L•
May 8, 2017
The course was fine but I have a serious problem of how we were assessed. When we were told to record our voice no instructions were given on how to record on line. COURSERA IS STILL CHARGING ME FOR THE COURSE WHEN I FINISHED IT MONTHS AGO.
By michael p c•
Sep 18, 2019
Good course
By Mustafa M•
Jan 7, 2017
Good
By Gurnit S S•
Jun 20, 2020
Through this course i have learnt all the basics concept regarding effective bussiness speaking communication skills in english.Moreover this course could helped me a lot in enhancing my verbal and non verbal communication skills as well as fluency in english language upto greater extent. I would also like to thanks all the staff members and the teachers involved in this course who gave their precious time and share their knowledge with us.
By Gediminas B•
Oct 24, 2020
By Alwala H•
Aug 31, 2020
Eexcellent online course thank you sooo much for providing such an amazing oppoutunity. I hope to continue ur courses and provide this kind of oppurtunities to many more people like me.
By Vishnu•
Aug 13, 2020
Good teachers can teach any difficult things easily....
The course helped me to develop good speaking skills with the best content presentation strategies...
By J M B•
Aug 15, 2020
Course is very well designed. The beauty of the course is you can't skip anything, one has to go through entire process and also follow due dates. But, it was really very good experience and value addition fo me. The questions of all quizzes are of high standard and no chance for just clicking answers blindly. Also the scores for paasing insist us to learn seriously. Thanks every one involved in this course.
That's all, thanks again.