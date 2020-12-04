A common necessity among business professionals who are new to an international work environment is the ability to create a plan of action to launch a new product. In this task, one has to communicate with many different departments within a company including finance and marketing. In this capstone project, you will create a plan of action to launch a new product. This plan will include:
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1 CEO, CFO, and CMO
All Executives Produce Same Deliverables in Week 1
Week 2 CEO / CFO / CMO Deliverables
CEO Track, CFO Track, CMO Track Lessons and Assignments
Week 3 CEO / CFO / CMO Deliverables
CEO Track, CFO Track, CMO Track Lessons and Assignments
Week 4 CEO / CFO / CMO Deliverables
CEO Track, CFO Track, CMO Track Lessons and Assignments
This is really a wonderful learning experience I ever got.I recommond this course
Wonderful planning. Every single question was healthy enough to hit the required goal. From beginning to end full of learning. It's like having booster doses of the confidence once finished.
About the Business English Specialization
This Specialization serves as an introduction to Business English, where you will learn to communicate about topics such as management, finance and marketing. You will also write proposals, executive summaries, and marketing materials. You will also learn the necessary language structures to run a meeting, achieve sales, and negotiate other business transactions. In the Capstone Project, you will apply these skills to communicate and launch a new product in English, making sure that business executives have a variety of linguistic tools with practical applications in business scenarios in a variety of functional areas.
