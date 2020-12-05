Chevron Left
About the Course

A common necessity among business professionals who are new to an international work environment is the ability to create a plan of action to launch a new product. In this task, one has to communicate with many different departments within a company including finance and marketing. In this capstone project, you will create a plan of action to launch a new product. This plan will include: · A project status report · A copy of the marketing campaign · A basic budget analysis for the project · A short presentation for upper management with details on the project’s status This project will give you the opportunity to apply your English skills learned in the courses to develop a useful document for your current job or a document that you could use as an example to demonstrate your new abilities and skills....

By Nimesha N

Dec 5, 2020

This is really a wonderful learning experience I ever got.I recommond this course

By Mohammad R

Jan 15, 2022

Wonderful planning. Every single question was healthy enough to hit the required goal. From beginning to end full of learning. It's like having booster doses of the confidence once finished.

By Andras N

May 1, 2017

This training is really useful for everybody.

By Lorena P

Mar 5, 2018

Excellent Course.

By Laura M C L

Dec 21, 2021

Excellent

By Giorgio

Jun 26, 2018

The final project is interesting and challenging but the peers review is done on the overall work and it may be too much. Intermediate reviews can be an option to consider.

