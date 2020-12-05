MR
Jan 14, 2022
Wonderful planning. Every single question was healthy enough to hit the required goal. From beginning to end full of learning. It's like having booster doses of the confidence once finished.
NN
Dec 4, 2020
This is really a wonderful learning experience I ever got.I recommond this course
By Nimesha N•
Dec 5, 2020
By Mohammad R•
Jan 15, 2022
By Andras N•
May 1, 2017
This training is really useful for everybody.
By Lorena P•
Mar 5, 2018
Excellent Course.
By Laura M C L•
Dec 21, 2021
Excellent
By Giorgio•
Jun 26, 2018
The final project is interesting and challenging but the peers review is done on the overall work and it may be too much. Intermediate reviews can be an option to consider.