LB
Jan 7, 2020
every learning material offered is very accurate and easy to understand , i learned multiple strategies used in business and economics. thanks for coursera for offering me his course.
BV
Aug 4, 2020
Wonderful course, i'm delighted to have enrolled to this valuable course and the faculty members make it easy to understand irrespective of the learner's background.
By Khadija E•
Jul 27, 2020
First of all, I want to thank you all. I think this course really improved my English. I gained new knowledge. Therefore, I express my deep gratitude to my teacher
By Indira G•
Jul 15, 2017
El curso me sorprendió gratamente! El contenido es muy variado y no sólo se enfoca en el idioma como tal, sino que abarca temas asociados a negociación y temas financieros importantes, sin dejar a un lado el enfoque que tiene como un curso de idiomas.
Considero que la persona que tome este curso, tiene que tener un nivel avanzado del idioma; tal vez para un principiante el curso se puede tornar difícil. Disfruté enormemente la experiencia!
By Amineva A•
Mar 18, 2020
Спасибо большое за такой детальный и информативный курс. Я получила много новой, интересной информации, а также курс позволил мне освоить новые навыки презентации финансовых показателей и отчетности. Курс также расширил словарный запас в сфере финансов и экономики.
By Laxmikant b•
Jan 8, 2020
every learning material offered is very accurate and easy to understand , i learned multiple strategies used in business and economics. thanks for coursera for offering me his course.
By Aman T•
Jan 12, 2020
It was great learning experience and I learned how to better my English speaking skills and how to speak more fluently
By Patil P B•
Dec 27, 2019
In this course ,I will learn speech writing, Business communication,graphic communication,corporate finance ,etc
By Vadim A•
Mar 11, 2019
Great thanks! So useful course certainly will help me in my future work!
By Konibolotskaia A•
Feb 11, 2019
It was really useful)
By Ibtihal A B A Y A•
Jan 17, 2018
A highly informative, applicable& easy to follow course by absolutely knowledgeable professors. This course provides us as well with various useful resources. The thorough, well-organized& engaging course content reflects the professionalism & the extensive knowledge of the professors in this field. Really looking forward to enrolling in other courses by the same professors & Arizona State University. Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to learn from you.
By Pablo C R•
Jun 24, 2018
ideal para iniciarse en el mundo de la economía financiera, va incrementando gradualmente la dificultad... si eres español y tienes una carrera de economia o ade será pan comido, pero algunos conceptos como los bonos municipales, el T-BOND u otros conceptos propios de la economía americana no te serán de aplicación en Europa.... pero... es igual de interesante.Un saludo.
By Shahriyorov Z I o•
Aug 17, 2020
This course makes me totally competitive and knowledeagble in field of Finance and Economics. Every lessons from Communications to Review are really amazing and informative. Most important point that Peer Review assigments are great to begin all the skills and abilities. All the best to the instructors and good look every participants!!!
By AMANDA J•
Nov 1, 2020
The presentations were very clear, informative and attractive. I gained a broad knowledge and feel confident than ever before. Practice tests and end-week quizzes really helped. I would be much grateful to all the lectures and all of the supporting staff for their endless efforts in making this course a success. Thank you very much.
By Mustafa G•
Jun 3, 2020
It was a great experience, I am really that, I was part of this precious course and learned many important aspects of negotiation, presenting and day to day business terminology. I would like to appreciate and thanks Upwardly Global and Coursera for providing this amazing opportunity
By Olga J G G•
Aug 22, 2020
Thanks a million. I have learnt a lot in this amazing course!. All the instructors were fantastic. The course was really easy to follow. The clear explanations, the topics, the situations close to real company issues. God bless you. I will be learning every single day.
By ALFONSO A G•
Jul 20, 2020
I am happy with this course.
I learned good advice on how to speak in a meeting or what words to use and not to use in an email and the words used to describe increase and decrease in charts and graphs.
I liked this course. I recommend it.
By SALEEM B P•
Jul 6, 2020
This another glorious opportunity for me to do another course with this university and I do appreciate the faculty in imparting the best coaching style, I not only benefited out of this course, but fully enjoyed it. Thanks a lot..
By ANIBAL H B•
Sep 23, 2017
EXCELENTE CURSO, EXCELENTES CONTENIDOS Y TEMÁTICA, MUCHAS GRACIAS POR LA FACILIDAD Y CLARIDAD EN EL ABORDAJE DE LOS TEMAS.
ME ENCANTARÍA PODER SEGUIR APRENDIENDO Y CAPACITÁNDOME JUNTO A UDS. MUCHAS GRACIAS.
By AJIL B•
Jul 19, 2020
I learnt a lot of grammar, speaking and writing and met other from different nationalities. It was very exciting to talk about special issues in other countries
people and business .thank you coursera
By Rocio C A•
Sep 27, 2020
Excelente curso que me dio muchas herramientas, vocabulario y conocimientos para desempeñarme en una negociación en este fascinante idioma que es el inglés. Lo recomiendo.
By Bharath K D V•
Aug 5, 2020
Wonderful course, i'm delighted to have enrolled to this valuable course and the faculty members make it easy to understand irrespective of the learner's background.
By Saadat I•
Jul 27, 2020
First of all, I want to thank you all. I think this course really improved my English. I gained new knowledge. Therefore, I express my deep gratitude to my teacher
By Sergio J G A•
May 31, 2020
Very complete course. I thought it would be about grammar or that academical stuff. I find more valuable the kind of topics checked than the academical ones.
By Khishigbayar D•
Feb 19, 2020
Best course I've ever taken. The teachers are amazing, motivating. They can guide learners and teach them how to learn the language easily and efficiently.
By Nahuel A R•
Oct 9, 2020
It is a very interesting course! Material is very interesting and you can understand all your teachers explains to you! I recommend this course.
By Yenny A M B•
Aug 16, 2017
The better out of this course is the expanded of our language about business and finance themes, and the correct interpretation that we can do.