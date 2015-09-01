About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Italian

What you will learn

  • Definire i ruoli IAM per GKE nonché i criteri di sicurezza dei pod di Kubernetes

  • Comprendere come viene implementato il logging in Kubernetes e in che modo GKE estende questa funzionalità di base utilizzando Google Cloud

  • Utilizzare i servizi di archiviazione gestiti di Google Cloud con GKE

  • Utilizzare l'approccio CI/CD con GKE

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

Introduzione al corso

21 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete

Controllo dell'accesso e sicurezza in Kubernetes e Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Logging e monitoraggio di Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 33 min)
2 hours to complete

Utilizzo dei servizi di archiviazione gestiti di Google Cloud con Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 30 min)
2 hours to complete

Utilizzo di CI/CD con Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

