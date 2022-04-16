About this Course

156,308 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Computer and IT literacy.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the Linux architecture and common Linux distributions and update and install software on a Linux system.

  • Perform common informational, file, content, navigational, compression, and networking commands in Bash shell.

  • Develop shell scripts using Linux commands, environment variables, pipes, and filters.

  • Schedule cron jobs in Linux with crontab and explain the cron syntax. 

Skills you will gain

  • Shell Script
  • Bash (Unix Shell)
  • Linux
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Computer and IT literacy.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Linux

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Linux Commands

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Shell Scripting

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Final Project and Final Exam

4 hours to complete
2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HANDS-ON INTRODUCTION TO LINUX COMMANDS AND SHELL SCRIPTING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder