This course provides a practical introduction to Linux and commonly used Linux / UNIX shell commands. It teaches you the basics of Bash shell scripting to automate a variety of tasks. The course includes both video-based lectures as well as hands-on labs to practice and apply what you learn. You will have no-charge access to a virtual Linux server that you can access through your web browser, so you don't need to download and install anything to perform the labs.
About this Course
Computer and IT literacy.
What you will learn
Describe the Linux architecture and common Linux distributions and update and install software on a Linux system.
Perform common informational, file, content, navigational, compression, and networking commands in Bash shell.
Develop shell scripts using Linux commands, environment variables, pipes, and filters.
Schedule cron jobs in Linux with crontab and explain the cron syntax.
Skills you will gain
- Shell Script
- Bash (Unix Shell)
- Linux
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Linux
Linux is one of the most popular operating systems with a large user-base of developers and programmers. Linux has been around since the 1990s and has reached a user-base that spans around the world. Linux is everywhere. It is in your phones, your thermostats, and in your cars.
Introduction to Linux Commands
In this module, you will learn about the characteristics of Linux commands. You will explore the different Linux commands and their outputs such as informational commands, file and directory navigation and management commands, file archiving and compression commands, and finally networking commands.
Introduction to Shell Scripting
A shell is a powerful user interface for Unix-like operating systems. It can interpret commands and run other programs. It also enables access to files, utilities, and applications, and is an interactive scripting language. Additionally, you can use a shell to automate tasks. Linux shell commands are used for navigating and working with files and directories. You can also use them for file compression and archiving.
Final Project and Final Exam
In this final module, you will work on your Linux Commands and Shell Scripting final assignment. You will consolidate the skills that you learned throughout this course by applying them to a specific scenario. To complete the project successfully, you must demonstrate that you are equipped with the essentials of Linux and shell scripting. You will also complete the final exam to validate your understanding of the subjects you learned during the course.
Reviews
- 5 stars76.06%
- 4 stars19.65%
- 3 stars2.27%
- 2 stars1.13%
- 1 star0.85%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HANDS-ON INTRODUCTION TO LINUX COMMANDS AND SHELL SCRIPTING
Way above my learning curve need way more hands-on expierience.
Mini course indeed but full of new information and great explanation. Thank you.
A great start for beginners who wish to nail down the basics of shell scripting
really brought together the bash information well. so glad I took this
