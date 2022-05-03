Linux: Introduction to Shell Scripting for DevOps

In this Guided Project, you will:

Write and be able to read Bash scripts

Understand the fundamental components involved in Bash scripting

In this 1-hour long project-based course on Linux: Introduction to Shell Scripting for DevOps, you will be writing your own Bash/Shell scripts for scratch.You will be going through all of the key components that make up the bash script, from exit statuses, the test command, if/else statements, loops and file archiving. You will no longer be completely confused when looking at Bash scripts, and will have a working knowledge which allows you to start working with scripts yourself. This course is designed for any person working or who intends to work with Linux, from Linux system administrators to developers and DevOps practitioners. Or even if you are a student who is curious to get comfortable with Linux this course is for you also. This is an intermediate level course and is designed for an individual who has a beginner's knowledge of the Linux/Unix command line and Unix crud practices in computer science. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Linux

  • Vim

  • Environment Variable (Env Var)

  • Bash Scripting

  • Shell Script

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. How a script is executable

  2. Passing data to your script

  3. Using Environment Variables

  4. Optional Activity

  5. Write a common script to back up and relocate a directory

  6. If Conditionals, the READ and TEST commands and Exit codes

  7. For, While, Until Loops

  8. Functions in Bash - let's edit our script

  9. Capstone task (optional)

Frequently Asked Questions

