Linux: Introduction to Shell Scripting for DevOps
Write and be able to read Bash scripts
Understand the fundamental components involved in Bash scripting
In this 1-hour long project-based course on Linux: Introduction to Shell Scripting for DevOps, you will be writing your own Bash/Shell scripts for scratch.You will be going through all of the key components that make up the bash script, from exit statuses, the test command, if/else statements, loops and file archiving. You will no longer be completely confused when looking at Bash scripts, and will have a working knowledge which allows you to start working with scripts yourself. This course is designed for any person working or who intends to work with Linux, from Linux system administrators to developers and DevOps practitioners. Or even if you are a student who is curious to get comfortable with Linux this course is for you also. This is an intermediate level course and is designed for an individual who has a beginner's knowledge of the Linux/Unix command line and Unix crud practices in computer science. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Linux
Vim
Environment Variable (Env Var)
Bash Scripting
Shell Script
How a script is executable
Passing data to your script
Using Environment Variables
Write a common script to back up and relocate a directory
If Conditionals, the READ and TEST commands and Exit codes
For, While, Until Loops
Functions in Bash - let's edit our script
by SVMay 3, 2022
It is good for introduction. Few more basic commands like pipe, crontab addition would have made a big difference.
