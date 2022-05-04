Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linux: Introduction to Shell Scripting for DevOps by Coursera Project Network
4.4
stars
19 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course on Linux: Introduction to Shell Scripting for DevOps, you will be writing your own Bash/Shell scripts for scratch.You will be going through all of the key components that make up the bash script, from exit statuses, the test command, if/else statements, loops and file archiving. You will no longer be completely confused when looking at Bash scripts, and will have a working knowledge which allows you to start working with scripts yourself.
This course is designed for any person working or who intends to work with Linux, from Linux system administrators to developers and DevOps practitioners. Or even if you are a student who is curious to get comfortable with Linux this course is for you also.
This is an intermediate level course and is designed for an individual who has a beginner's knowledge of the Linux/Unix command line and Unix crud practices in computer science.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Linux: Introduction to Shell Scripting for DevOps
By S P B V
•
May 3, 2022
It is good for introduction. Few more basic commands like pipe, crontab addition would have made a big difference.