Introduction to Bash Shell Scripting
541 ratings
11,751 already enrolled
Creating aliases
Creating cron jobs
Manipulating files and directories
Writing a Bash shell script
541 ratings
11,751 already enrolled
Creating aliases
Creating cron jobs
Manipulating files and directories
Writing a Bash shell script
This course will help those new to shells and shell scripting to build a foundation with the Bash shell. We'll learn several Bash shell commands that will allow you to navigate and use the shell for everyday tasks. We will also write a Bash shell script that will back up a directory and email the compressed file, a culmination of all the commands we’ll cover. We will cover: Not only will you gain the knowledge to customize your system, you will have a solid foundation to expand what you can do with Bash on the command line and in scripts. This beginner-level guided project is perfect for those who have an interest in learning to use a Linux or Unix operating system, whether to gain new skills in IT or software development, or to use an alternative to commercial, proprietary software. Those with no experience in IT, software development, cybersecurity, and more can start here and build on necessary skills for future training and employment. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
scripting
Bash (Unix Shell)
Linux
Unix
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Navigation
Manipulating Files
Finding Information
Aliases
Writing a Shell Script
Bash Scripting and Cron
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by IMJul 4, 2020
Awesome! If you're just getting started with bash scripting, this Guided Project is for you!
by SYOct 30, 2020
It was an easy course for beginners. Hope we get another course from Mrs Grady.
by SBSep 24, 2020
amazing experience through this project i have learned a new concept and i wish this will help in my carrier in hacking.....! thank you
by ASJun 26, 2020
Excellent Course for both Beginners & People with Basic Knowledge of Linux, alike!! :)
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.