SP
Jul 13, 2020
The course provides a very good overview of the basics if the bash shell and goes from simple commands such as handling directories to automating backup tasks using Crontab. Really good experience!
A
Oct 3, 2020
It was great course, I was familiar with shell commands but now like I have seen that there are much more capabilities to do. So thanks to the teacher, it was interesting!
By SHUBHAM K V•
Sep 8, 2020
bash shell scripting course very better course is command prompt uses
By S.VENKATASUBRAMANIAN•
Jun 20, 2020
The course was extraordinary.But the speed of the instructor was higher.Though it was a beginner course,it is meant to be intermediate.
By Rodel R•
Aug 8, 2020
Brief and concise. The course is easy to follow for a beginner.
By Khandaker M A•
Jul 21, 2020
Okay but after completing two other superb guided projects, this looked a bit ordinary. Could be improved by explaining more in details and not like a rocket speed that we found here. Still appreciate courses like these.
By Shreehari M•
Jun 29, 2020
I would say it is a good course to start with for a beginner to get an idea about shell scripting and bash commands.
i wish this course could explain few more useful commands.
By Souaybou B•
Sep 2, 2020
Very well design Course and great virtual environment for practice , unfortunately the content of the Course is a bit short
By Saurabh C•
Jul 11, 2020
Well explained, but the course was too short. Should have dived into loops, conditional statements, etc.
By Nilamdeen M R•
Jul 20, 2020
This Guided Course is very effective and very productive to be on better understanding how to use Linux base shell Scripting and come up with the examples on real time how to manipulate and history view of the last commands. it's one of the shortest guided course with better understanding on a limited time.
By Rodney Y C L•
Jan 9, 2021
Great course @ http://rodyeo.dyndns.org
But cheating the public community! Why? After you subscription have expired all your past course contents completed and graduated are not accessible and it forced you to upgrade to paid subscription. This is absurd and cheating the general public community!
By Syclef•
Oct 24, 2020
The course is fun and practical. Would be really nice if the screen and the text is larger. Sometimes it's hard to keep up with the instructor so you have to pause the videos. Slowing down the rate of the video to even 0.7 (which is the next one lower to 1) makes the voice robotic.
By Jeremy V K•
Jul 3, 2020
Very good for bash scripting beginners. The fact that nothing has to be installed seperately is a huge plus and makes people who are new to linux and wary of the command line feel like this is something that they too can do.
By Imran H•
Sep 18, 2020
The course was very well made. The instructions was clear and precise. I just wish that there was an easy way to pause the video other than clicking and trying it out on the VM and playing the video again.
By Shivam P•
Jul 14, 2020
By Abdarrakhman A•
Oct 4, 2020
By Rodrigo B d S C•
Jun 23, 2020
Great overview of bash shell scripting and how to use bash. I just felt too fast paced, however I managed to understand most of the content.
By SHAIK V B•
Sep 25, 2020
amazing experience through this project i have learned a new concept and i wish this will help in my carrier in hacking.....!
thank you
By Aravindhan A•
Sep 23, 2020
Very nice project. Easy to follow and understand. Go for it to learn bash if you are new to it
By Isaac M•
Jul 5, 2020
Awesome! If you're just getting started with bash scripting, this Guided Project is for you!
By Araz S•
Jun 27, 2020
Excellent Course for both Beginners & People with Basic Knowledge of Linux, alike!! :)
By Sheila M•
Jul 14, 2020
The course covered a lot of material for a one hour course. That was really helpful.
By Serkan Y•
Oct 31, 2020
It was an easy course for beginners. Hope we get another course from Mrs Grady.
By Amrita D T•
Sep 15, 2020
Good course... Would be better if there was some more theory.
By swaraj p•
Jul 11, 2020
its short but its the best intro to shell i could have had
By Gaurav A•
Jul 9, 2020
Great introduction to bash script. Just what I needed.
By Amy H•
Oct 19, 2020
Quick and simple way to learn basic bash scripting!!