4.5
stars
541 ratings
111 reviews

About the Course

This course will help those new to shells and shell scripting to build a foundation with the Bash shell. We'll learn several Bash shell commands that will allow you to navigate and use the shell for everyday tasks. We will also write a Bash shell script that will back up a directory and email the compressed file, a culmination of all the commands we’ll cover. We will cover: Not only will you gain the knowledge to customize your system, you will have a solid foundation to expand what you can do with Bash on the command line and in scripts. This beginner-level guided project is perfect for those who have an interest in learning to use a Linux or Unix operating system, whether to gain new skills in IT or software development, or to use an alternative to commercial, proprietary software. Those with no experience in IT, software development, cybersecurity, and more can start here and build on necessary skills for future training and employment. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

SP

Jul 13, 2020

The course provides a very good overview of the basics if the bash shell and goes from simple commands such as handling directories to automating backup tasks using Crontab. Really good experience!

A

Oct 3, 2020

It was great course, I was familiar with shell commands but now like I have seen that there are much more capabilities to do. So thanks to the teacher, it was interesting!

By SHUBHAM K V

Sep 8, 2020

bash shell scripting course very better course is command prompt uses

By S.VENKATASUBRAMANIAN

Jun 20, 2020

The course was extraordinary.But the speed of the instructor was higher.Though it was a beginner course,it is meant to be intermediate.

By Rodel R

Aug 8, 2020

Brief and concise. The course is easy to follow for a beginner.

By Khandaker M A

Jul 21, 2020

Okay but after completing two other superb guided projects, this looked a bit ordinary. Could be improved by explaining more in details and not like a rocket speed that we found here. Still appreciate courses like these.

By Shreehari M

Jun 29, 2020

I would say it is a good course to start with for a beginner to get an idea about shell scripting and bash commands.

i wish this course could explain few more useful commands.

By Souaybou B

Sep 2, 2020

Very well design Course and great virtual environment for practice , unfortunately the content of the Course is a bit short

By Saurabh C

Jul 11, 2020

Well explained, but the course was too short. Should have dived into loops, conditional statements, etc.

By Nilamdeen M R

Jul 20, 2020

This Guided Course is very effective and very productive to be on better understanding how to use Linux base shell Scripting and come up with the examples on real time how to manipulate and history view of the last commands. it's one of the shortest guided course with better understanding on a limited time.

By Rodney Y C L

Jan 9, 2021

Great course @ http://rodyeo.dyndns.org

But cheating the public community! Why? After you subscription have expired all your past course contents completed and graduated are not accessible and it forced you to upgrade to paid subscription. This is absurd and cheating the general public community!

By Syclef

Oct 24, 2020

The course is fun and practical. Would be really nice if the screen and the text is larger. Sometimes it's hard to keep up with the instructor so you have to pause the videos. Slowing down the rate of the video to even 0.7 (which is the next one lower to 1) makes the voice robotic.

By Jeremy V K

Jul 3, 2020

Very good for bash scripting beginners. The fact that nothing has to be installed seperately is a huge plus and makes people who are new to linux and wary of the command line feel like this is something that they too can do.

By Imran H

Sep 18, 2020

The course was very well made. The instructions was clear and precise. I just wish that there was an easy way to pause the video other than clicking and trying it out on the VM and playing the video again.

By Shivam P

Jul 14, 2020

The course provides a very good overview of the basics if the bash shell and goes from simple commands such as handling directories to automating backup tasks using Crontab. Really good experience!

By Abdarrakhman A

Oct 4, 2020

It was great course, I was familiar with shell commands but now like I have seen that there are much more capabilities to do. So thanks to the teacher, it was interesting!

By Rodrigo B d S C

Jun 23, 2020

Great overview of bash shell scripting and how to use bash. I just felt too fast paced, however I managed to understand most of the content.

By SHAIK V B

Sep 25, 2020

amazing experience through this project i have learned a new concept and i wish this will help in my carrier in hacking.....!

thank you

By Aravindhan A

Sep 23, 2020

Very nice project. Easy to follow and understand. Go for it to learn bash if you are new to it

By Isaac M

Jul 5, 2020

Awesome! If you're just getting started with bash scripting, this Guided Project is for you!

By Araz S

Jun 27, 2020

Excellent Course for both Beginners & People with Basic Knowledge of Linux, alike!! :)

By Sheila M

Jul 14, 2020

The course covered a lot of material for a one hour course. That was really helpful.

By Serkan Y

Oct 31, 2020

It was an easy course for beginners. Hope we get another course from Mrs Grady.

By Amrita D T

Sep 15, 2020

Good course... Would be better if there was some more theory.

By swaraj p

Jul 11, 2020

its short but its the best intro to shell i could have had

By Gaurav A

Jul 9, 2020

Great introduction to bash script. Just what I needed.

By Amy H

Oct 19, 2020

Quick and simple way to learn basic bash scripting!!

