Rudi Hinds

Software Engineer

Jenkins Pipeline: Declarative and IaC approaches for DevOps

Linux: Archiving and Compression for DevOps (tar/gzip)

Introduction to Docker: Build Your Own Portfolio Site

Kubernetes in AWS: Create Cluster in EKS in your own VPC

Linux: Use NANO editor to edit a Bash Script

Typescript in React: Get started

Typescript in React: useContext, useReducer, Type assertion

Jenkins in Docker: Slack Notifications & Build Monitor View

Linux: I/O Redirection for DevOps

Linux: SSH to remote server & Networking basics for DevOps

Typescript in React: Generics, Demystified

Kubernetes: Basic Architecture and First Deployment

React and Typescript: Utility Types and Template Literals

Advanced Ansible for Devops: Create the MEAN Stack

DevOps monitoring with Nagios: Configure Nagios in AWS EC2

Jenkins: Bootstrap and configure real team environment

Python Scripting for DevOps

Set up a Continuous Integration (CI) workflow in CIrcleCI

Linux: Processes & System Resource Management for DevOps

Azure Devops: Introduction to CI/CD with Visual Studio

Kubernetes: Create Multi-App Cluster with Ingress & Logging

Introduction to Unit Testing in Jest - The Fundamentals

Linux: Use Vim to Edit an HTML Document

Containerised app development with Azure Kubernetes Service

Containerize a full-stack NodeJS application in Docker

Ansible for DevOps: Write your first Playbook

Linux: File Management for Devops

Ruby Scripting for DevOps

Linux: Introduction to Shell Scripting for DevOps

Typescript - Learn the fundamentals

Linux: User Ownership and Permissions for DevOps

